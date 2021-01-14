CI$1M set aside to spur on farmers

Araunah Powery presents Minister of Agriculture Juliana O’Connor-Connolly with a pumpkin while Senior Policy Advisor Demoy Nash looks on

(CNS): Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is appealing to residents to take-up backyard farming after setting aside CI$1 million to support their endeavours. Describing backyard farming as an excellent way of ensuring food security and good health, she urged registered farmers to take advantage of the agricultural grants under the COVID-19 Farmers Assistance Programme.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has set aside one million dollars to ensure that our farmers, especially those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, gain access to seeds, fertilisers and other essential agricultural input,” she said.

“Through the provision of these funds, we hope to stimulate increased agricultural activity, increase backyard enterprises and provide greater quantities of fresh, high-quality produce and livestock to satisfy the growing needs of the people of the Cayman Islands,” the minister added.

Araunah Powery, one of the farmers she visited last week, recently reaped pumpkins weighing over 200lbs from his backyard garden, with the largest weighing over 30lbs. He encouraged others to become involved in backyard farming.

“We must get into the habit of growing our food and become more self-reliant,” he said.”It does not require much. All that is needed is good soil, and a small piece of land, and the Cayman Islands are blessed with both.”

For more about backyard farming, contact the Department of Agriculture at 947-3090. For more about the COVID 19 Farmers’ Assistance Programme, contact MEYSAL Deputy Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome at 926-3146 or Senior Policy Advisor Demoy Nash at 927-0753.

Photo caption: Araunah Powery presents Minister of Agriculture Juliana O’Connor-Connolly with a pumpkin while Senior Policy Advisor Demoy Nash looks on.