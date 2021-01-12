Chamber pushes vaccine so borders can open

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Chamber of Commerce President Woody Foster is the latest voice pressing for people across the community to be vaccinated so Cayman can open its boarders. More than 40,000 adults must receive both doses of the vaccine for the community to acquire protection through herd immunity, and Foster is urging government to firm up a time line to open the doors as soon as possible.

Premier Alden McLaughlin is targetting the end of March as the border opening date but government has not yet fully outlined the criteria for visitors. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee suggested at last week’s press conference that a negative test result and a full vaccine course would be the minimum requirements before people would be allowed in without needing to quarantine.

It is not clear whether government will still open the borders in late March if the number of people vaccinated in Cayman falls short of the 70% target. But Foster said that the success of the vaccination rollout was crucial to the borders reopening.

The vaccine is not mandatory and the health minister said last week that employers should not force employees to take the shots or fear for their jobs if they choose not to. However, the Chamber has urged all its member employers and their employees to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The Chamber Council said its members will be vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn.

Foster, who is also a major employer of front-line staff, also urged member businesses that interact with the public to do the same. He commended government for getting the vaccine and getting it out quickly, but unless a significant number of the local population gets the vaccine, it will be difficult to reopen the borders safely, he said.

“Vaccination is one of the main ways to protect our residents and businesses to reduce the possibility of community spread once our borders are reopened,” Foster said. “The Chamber supports government’s cautious approach to date, but it is now time to implement a plan and firm up a timeline to reopen to stay-over visitors since many member businesses associated with the tourism sector are struggling to survive.”

A recent Chamber survey showed that 69% of respondents supported reopening the borders to overnight visitors under strict protocols, including testing and quarantine and administering a vaccine when it was approved by Public Health agencies for distribution.

“The Chamber urges all residents who have no underlying medical conditions to take the vaccine so we can get our economy back on track,” Foster added.

The vaccine is currently being administered at the Flu Clinic in George Town and other district health centres to the priority groups of those over 70 years of age, healthcare providers, residents of institutions and those with serious health conditions.