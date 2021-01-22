Car lands in water after light pole smash

Crash on Wednesday

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another dangerous collision on Cayman’s roads after a driver ended up in the sea following a collision with a light pole at the Frank Sound, Bodden Town Road junction. The soggy smash happened at about 5:45pm on Wednesday, when a black Ford Edge collided with the pole and flew into the sea after hitting the boat ramp and overturning. Bystanders were said to have pulled the two occupants from the car before the emergency services arrived.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, where the driver remains in a stable condition. The passenger has since been treated and discharged.

This is just the latest in a string of serious accidents since the start of the year.

On Sunday Cuban migrants on the scene rescued a West Bay man from a burning vehicle that he had driven into a wall. This was just hours after another West Bay man was killed in a crash, in which a vehicle smashed into a house in the district. This all follows close to 250 crashes, both minor and major, throughout December.