CAL’s Max 8s cleared for take-off

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) has cleared the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for take-off following clearance by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at the end of last year and approval this week by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). As well as allowing Cayman Airways to take the dust covers off their Max 8s, other airlines using this aircraft will be allowed to enter local airspace once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The regulator said the approval to operate passenger flights would be subject to close oversight. Cayman Airways has two 737 MAX aircraft, one of which had been housed overseas since the grounding. The airline also has two more planes on order as the Max 8s had been selected by the airline to replace its aging fleet.

“The CAACI is working with Cayman Airways as it safely returns the Boeing 737 MAX to service,” the regulator said in a release. “Prior to this, we will undertake a full review of the airline’s return to service plans including its pilot training programmes and implementation of the required aircraft modifications.”

Officials explained that the decision follows the approval of extensive modifications to the design of the aircraft, to how it is flown, and to pilot training. This includes modifications to the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), as well as other key safety changes aimed at preventing further accidents.

The US FAA is responsible for the initial type certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, as it is manufactured in the USA. The CAACI has based its decision to allow a return to service on detailed information from the FAA, EASA, Boeing and the UK CAA. All airlines will need to go through the necessary steps to return the aircraft to service, including pilot training.

The Boeing aircraft was grounded 22 months ago following two fatal crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019. Two years later, despite the work done on the aircraft to address the problems responsible for these air tragedies, concerns remain about the plane.

Ed Pierson, a former senior manager at Boeing’s 737 plant in Seattle, raised safety concerns in a new report, which stated that further investigation of electrical issues and production quality problems at the factory is badly needed. Pierson claims regulators and investigators have largely ignored some of the key issues that may have played a part in the crashes.

However, the UK CAA and the FAA stated that their reviews were thorough and the aircraft is now safe. Boeing has also refuted his claims.