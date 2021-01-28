CAL’s Max 8s cleared for take-off
(CNS): The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) has cleared the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for take-off following clearance by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at the end of last year and approval this week by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). As well as allowing Cayman Airways to take the dust covers off their Max 8s, other airlines using this aircraft will be allowed to enter local airspace once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The regulator said the approval to operate passenger flights would be subject to close oversight. Cayman Airways has two 737 MAX aircraft, one of which had been housed overseas since the grounding. The airline also has two more planes on order as the Max 8s had been selected by the airline to replace its aging fleet.
“The CAACI is working with Cayman Airways as it safely returns the Boeing 737 MAX to service,” the regulator said in a release. “Prior to this, we will undertake a full review of the airline’s return to service plans including its pilot training programmes and implementation of the required aircraft modifications.”
Officials explained that the decision follows the approval of extensive modifications to the design of the aircraft, to how it is flown, and to pilot training. This includes modifications to the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), as well as other key safety changes aimed at preventing further accidents.
The US FAA is responsible for the initial type certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, as it is manufactured in the USA. The CAACI has based its decision to allow a return to service on detailed information from the FAA, EASA, Boeing and the UK CAA. All airlines will need to go through the necessary steps to return the aircraft to service, including pilot training.
The Boeing aircraft was grounded 22 months ago following two fatal crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019. Two years later, despite the work done on the aircraft to address the problems responsible for these air tragedies, concerns remain about the plane.
Ed Pierson, a former senior manager at Boeing’s 737 plant in Seattle, raised safety concerns in a new report, which stated that further investigation of electrical issues and production quality problems at the factory is badly needed. Pierson claims regulators and investigators have largely ignored some of the key issues that may have played a part in the crashes.
However, the UK CAA and the FAA stated that their reviews were thorough and the aircraft is now safe. Boeing has also refuted his claims.
I would feel safer flying in these Max 8’s than those 2 old birds they are currently using. P.S. CNS Cayman Airways currently have 3 Max 8’s. 2 are here and 1 was never delivered yet.
Cleared to fly with no where to fly to.
The TSA Investigators found a catalog of physical problems with the aircraft beyond the MCAS software, including wiring issues, and fuselage stress cracks (an issue on all extended body 737s) from extending the fuselage and bolting on bigger engines. Do a Google on those. Those will remain unresolved until the next crash and are now swept under the carpet by most major media, as if their findings never happened. Ethiopian Airlines were among the first deliveries of Boeing 737 Max simulators, and unlike most FAA-licenced pilots, those now-deceased pilots, the ones being accused by racially-biased policy makers of being “third world” and thus proficiently deficient, had actually completed and checked out on the optional AOA Disagree training that many US airline pilots had not done, many of them having survived their own scares – the very training that Boeing had asked the FAA to strip from the flight manual in 2017. Essentially, Boeing and the US Government have concluded it will be cheaper to settle future wrongful death suits, than take this aircraft type offline. That doesn’t mean consumers are necessarily willing to fly in them, which is why Boeing has conspicuously dropped the “Max” and has rebranded these as “737-8” to deliberately confuse future travelers.
Announcement is a moot point, as nobody will be flying anywhere anytime in 2021 . Hopefully the aircrafts reliability is proven in this time.
Break the lease for the new aircraft and properly train the pilots to fly Airbus. Boeing has shown itself to be an airline manufacturer that put profits before the safety of passengers.
And Airbus isn’t? Do a bit of research before posting comments like that.
Why aren’t we hearing anything about claims against Boeing for down time? What company was lease through and who are the beneficial owners?
They leased all 4 planes through Air Lease Corporation
Another redacted Moses-brokered PPM deal that the Cayman public will continue to be paying for long after they’re gone. The scale of their legacy of harm is difficult to quantify because it’s all sealed under conveniently opaque NDAs. All we see are regular $15mln budget reshuffles for unpaid passenger fees, and lease losses to fuel their mistakes and mismanagement. Who can say whether the Enviro Fund ticket levies actually flow to the Enviro Fund. We can’t audit that either.
Probably because Boeing has been quietly paying for a lot of planes around the world (including CAL) to sit idle in order to avoid lawsuits. But that’s just a guess. 😉
Flying this aircraft model is like Russian roulette.
If you want to fly anywhere other than the UK not sure you have much choice
