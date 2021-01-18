BVI governor launches corruption inquiry

BVI Governor Gus Jaspert

(CNS): Gus Jaspert, the outgoing governor of the British Virgin Islands, has opened a commission of inquiry into allegations in the territory of significant political corruption, major governance issues and even accusations of criminal gangs infiltrating the elected and administrative branches. In a press release from the Cayman Islands governor’s office, officials said the seizure of two tonnes of cocaine in the BVI in November, with a street value of about $US250 million, indicated the scale of the problem.

According to local reports, the cocaine had been found in the home of a serving police officer.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement to parliament Monday that they were “concerned about the potential vulnerability of the islands to serious organised crime”.

This includes political interference and coercion in relation to public service and statutory board appointments; intimidation of people in public service, the media and community leaders; the misuse of public cash set aside to help families suffering as a result of the pandemic; and corruption relating to procurement of tens of millions of dollars for various government projects.

Sir Gary Hickinbottom, a UK judge, has been appointed to run the inquiry and investigate the allegations. British officials said that neither the BVI governor nor the UK government could stand by, given the serious allegations that have been made.

The commission will inquire into whether there is information to substantiate claims that corruption, abuse of position and serious impropriety has taken place in public office in recent years. It will then make recommendations, which are expected to be reported to the BVI governor within a few months, with a full report expected within six months.

Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper said in the release from his office that this was a serious matter and the launch of the inquiry underlined Britain’s strong adherence to good governance in the overseas territories.

“I am proud of the good governance mechanisms in the Cayman Islands, which are enshrined in our constitution,” the governor stated, despite the persistent concern here about corruption, though this is considerably more discreet and less substantial than the level currently suspected in the BVI.

Roper pointed to offices in the Cayman Islands, including those of the auditor general and the ombudsman, and independent commissions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Commission for Standards in Public Life, which “all continue to perform valuable work which underpins our democracy and good governance. I have every confidence that they will continue to do so”.

Cayman and the BVI have fairly strong connections and the two Caribbean territories have assisted each other over the years. In 2017 the RCIPS sent officers to the BVI to help the police there round up prisoners who had escaped in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Premier Alden McLaughlin also assisted BVI and other territories hit by the 2017 hurricanes get cash from the UK to help them rebuild.

During his visit here for the pre-JMC meeting in the summer of 2019, Premier Andrew Fahie echoed McLaughlin’s concerns about the UK imposing beneficial ownership registers on the territories with financial service sectors. BVI has, until recently, been one of the most reluctant territories to get on board with the idea of public registers.

On Monday, following the official announcement regarding the commission of inquiry, Governor Jasper issued a statement on Facebook about the corruption allegations.

The territory is due to swear in a new governor shortly. John Rankin, who arrived in the territory on Thursday, will be sworn in after the required 14-day quarantine.

