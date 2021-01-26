Bryan admits killing Pars in car park fight
(CNS): Mason Courtney Bryan (28) from George Town pleaded guilty on Friday to manslaughter, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Recardo Lionel Pars (27) outside the nightclub complex at The Strand plaza in August during a fight. Despite the admission, the attorneys remain in discussions. Crown counsel said the prosecution was willing to accept the lesser plea after charging Bryan with murder but they were still at odds with Bryan’s account of the killing.
Prosecutors said the issue may have to go to a specialist hearing before Bryan can be sentenced so that the court can be satisfied about what happened and how Pars lost his life.
While Bryan’s plea goes on the record as an admission to the killing, the circumstances around the stabbing will impact the sentence that Bryan receives. If the crown and defence cannot agree on how Pars was killed, the judge tasked with sentencing Bryan will need to hear from witnesses to help him understand the issues and the offender’s level of culpability.
As a result, Bryan was remanded in custody for another three weeks with a view to settling the issue and sentencing him in March.
According to the police report at the time, Pars was stabbed during an altercation in the car park outside Lillie’s nightclub on 29 August, which could have been seen by 30 to 40 people at the scene. Video footage of the fight also circulated that night on social media.
Pars was taken to hospital by private car, where he later died. In the wake of the fight another man was taken to hospital after a car he was in sped away from the scene but crashed. A third man was also stabbed but survived his wounds.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Why do the prosecutors accept lesser charges all the time? Try him for murder. You have video and witnesses to call to court. If the jury thinks that is too much, let them convict him of the lesser charge. It’s weird that they push cases to the day of trial with no evidence, but seem to fear serious cases with lots of evidence.
If the prosecution wants to secure the case, they need to charge him for what can stick. If there is not enough evidence for murder (proof that it was premeditated), he will go free altogether.