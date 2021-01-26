Bryan admits killing Pars in car park fight

Mason Bryan

(CNS): Mason Courtney Bryan (28) from George Town pleaded guilty on Friday to manslaughter, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Recardo Lionel Pars (27) outside the nightclub complex at The Strand plaza in August during a fight. Despite the admission, the attorneys remain in discussions. Crown counsel said the prosecution was willing to accept the lesser plea after charging Bryan with murder but they were still at odds with Bryan’s account of the killing.

Prosecutors said the issue may have to go to a specialist hearing before Bryan can be sentenced so that the court can be satisfied about what happened and how Pars lost his life.

While Bryan’s plea goes on the record as an admission to the killing, the circumstances around the stabbing will impact the sentence that Bryan receives. If the crown and defence cannot agree on how Pars was killed, the judge tasked with sentencing Bryan will need to hear from witnesses to help him understand the issues and the offender’s level of culpability.

As a result, Bryan was remanded in custody for another three weeks with a view to settling the issue and sentencing him in March.

According to the police report at the time, Pars was stabbed during an altercation in the car park outside Lillie’s nightclub on 29 August, which could have been seen by 30 to 40 people at the scene. Video footage of the fight also circulated that night on social media.

Pars was taken to hospital by private car, where he later died. In the wake of the fight another man was taken to hospital after a car he was in sped away from the scene but crashed. A third man was also stabbed but survived his wounds.