Appeal court supports jail for COVID breachers

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has backed the need to send isolation breachers to jail and stressed that it should “now be clear” to all that breaking COVID-19 regulations here will land you in prison. In written reasons on why the higher court reduced the four month prison sentence handed down by the Grand Court to Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet after the crown appealed a Summary Court community service order, the higher court judges said they largely agreed with the Grand Court judge.

The only reason why the appeal court cut the jail time to two months was because the Mack and Ramgeet case was the first under the amended legislation, and with no sentencing guidelines available at the time, it was reasonable to accept that they may not have fully appreciated the potential outcome of prison time.

But now, with this new ruling, the appeal court said that in future the consequences of breaching the COVID regulations should be clear.

The appellant judges stated that there was no doubt that such breaches require immediate imprisonment, given the efforts that Cayman has made to create a safe bubble from this virus. The judges said the islands now were “imperiled” only by those who can bring the virus from outside. Any breach of quarantine, they said, is “extremely serious”, and the judges agreed that the imposition of jail time for such offenses was an important part of deterring others.

The panel said that in this case it was a deliberate, planned and sustained breach. While the judge in the Grand Court may have overlooked some submissions he should have considered and given undue consideration to public concerns rather than just public confidence, in the end the sentence was appropriate.

The appeal court judges stressed that they had opted to reduce the time for one reason alone, which was the specific circumstances of this case. But they warned that in future it should be clear that breaching the COVID-19 isolation protocols will result in an immediate jail term.

The judges also directed government officials to ensure that documentation given to those entering the country and into quarantine is updated and contains the full details of the potential penalties for those convicted of breaking the law.

Mack and Ramgeet both appeared via Zoom for the delivery of the judgment from HMP Fairbanks and Northward on the eve of their release. Prison officials confirmed last week that the couple would be discharged subject to compliance with specific licence conditions.

“Both will be released from Prison on 15 January and Miss Mack will depart Cayman that same day. At that time both will have completed their sentence in accordance with Cayman Law. Neither have received any special dispensation,” the authorities stated.