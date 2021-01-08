All travellers to UK require negative COVID test

Heathrow Airport, London

(CNS): Despite being one of only a handful of places around the world with no community transmission of the coronavirus, even Cayman residents travelling to the UK will now need a negative test before they can fly into the country. As part of efforts to protect Britain against the new more transmissible strains of the virus, all passengers arriving from any international destination must be tested before heading to the UK.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Friday that from Monday, 11 January, inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test from an accredited laboratory less than 72 hours before departing the country they are in.

The news comes just as the Cayman Islands has introduced the same mandatory requirement as announced by the premier on Thursday.

Travellers will need to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before they board a plane and the carrier can turn away any passenger that does not comply. On arrival, the UK Border Force will conduct spot checks to ensure that passengers are fully compliant. Anyone who arrives in the UK without the requisite proof of a negative test faces an immediate fine of £500.

All travellers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arrival into the UK. This is critical in being able to track the virus in the event of a local UK outbreak, and those who fail to complete this form will be subject to an increased fine of £500.