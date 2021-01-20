Activists seek public opinion on environment

Site in Rum Point where mangroves were cleared before planning permission given

(CNS): The local activist group, Amplify Cayman, has published on online survey which it says is designed to gather data and gauge public opinion on local and global environmental issues impacting the Cayman Islands. According to a release from the campaigners, the aim is to influence candidates running for office in May to set environmental policy platforms that they would “align with the perspectives of the Cayman people”.

The survey questions are based on the guiding principles of the Cayman Islands’ Environment Charter, upheld by the Cayman Islands Constitution section 18, the release stated.

The activists said that they will collect, review, and provide resulting data to local and international stakeholders, which include the general public, non-profit organisations, private sector actors and government stakeholders.

“Globally, leaders agree that a truly sustainable recovery post COVID-19 presents the need for data-driven decisions and policies, that are centred on the overall well-being and health of a nation’s people and natural environment,” a spokesperson for the campaigners stated. “With an election set for May 2021, it is also the hope that the results of this survey will assist candidates running for office.”

The survey, which was launched last week, is available to take online until 15 February and respondents will be eligible to win one of ten $50 grocery gift certificates.