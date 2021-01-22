Activists demanding accountability from MPs

Minister Tara Rivers and Speaker McKeeva Bush at the name changing ceremony of the House of Parliament

(CNS): Local activists who have increasingly been engaging in the public space are holding a meeting this weekend in order to urge more people to become actively involved in the democratic process. Most of Speaker McKeeva Bush’s political colleagues remained silent following his conviction for a violent offence against a woman, which many see as indicating their tacit support of him keeping his prestigious job, something that has outraged a large section of the community.

As more voters become aware that simply casting a ballot once every four years is only one tiny part of a successful democracy, constituents are now demanding more of MPs.

“Our islands continue to be challenged by the words, behaviours and actions that elected representatives take towards our people, within our community and on behalf of our constituencies and islands, and there is a growing concern for the way in which we are represented,” said Taura Ebanks, one of the organisers of the meeting. “We should no longer be expected to vote once and sit silently, as elected leaders make decisions for us but without us, speak abusively and with threats, or act criminally and abhorrently.”

Ebanks said the “standards of leadership should not be lowered because those elected in the past fail to understand what the definition of accountability is”.

Click to enlarge

She urged MPs to do the right thing, and for voters to do the right thing if they don’t. She called for the people to make changes to ensure there are opportunities for meaningful accountability by MPs to the electorate.

“The people deserve full honesty, consistent and proper engagement with their elected MPs during the four years they are paid to represent us,” she said, as she outlined the theme for the first meeting, which she hopes will spark a more engaged voting community ahead of the forthcoming general election.