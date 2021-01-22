Activists demanding accountability from MPs
(CNS): Local activists who have increasingly been engaging in the public space are holding a meeting this weekend in order to urge more people to become actively involved in the democratic process. Most of Speaker McKeeva Bush’s political colleagues remained silent following his conviction for a violent offence against a woman, which many see as indicating their tacit support of him keeping his prestigious job, something that has outraged a large section of the community.
As more voters become aware that simply casting a ballot once every four years is only one tiny part of a successful democracy, constituents are now demanding more of MPs.
“Our islands continue to be challenged by the words, behaviours and actions that elected representatives take towards our people, within our community and on behalf of our constituencies and islands, and there is a growing concern for the way in which we are represented,” said Taura Ebanks, one of the organisers of the meeting. “We should no longer be expected to vote once and sit silently, as elected leaders make decisions for us but without us, speak abusively and with threats, or act criminally and abhorrently.”
Ebanks said the “standards of leadership should not be lowered because those elected in the past fail to understand what the definition of accountability is”.
She urged MPs to do the right thing, and for voters to do the right thing if they don’t. She called for the people to make changes to ensure there are opportunities for meaningful accountability by MPs to the electorate.
“The people deserve full honesty, consistent and proper engagement with their elected MPs during the four years they are paid to represent us,” she said, as she outlined the theme for the first meeting, which she hopes will spark a more engaged voting community ahead of the forthcoming general election.
I can’t wait for Tara Rivers to speak up about women in the community again. She is going to get blasted. Shameful that our young women on this island have to not only deal with abusive men in power but watch women refuse to stand up to them. She was a terrible education minister. I remember she was supposed to attend Redbays graduation, she showed up an hour late just to tell everyone there she couldn’t stay
Let the voters decide Mr Bush’s future in May. This issue is not worth taking out the government especially during these difficult times. Mr Bush was tried and convicted and sentenced. With all the government is doing to help our people it would be a hard blow to our progress to now do something to remove them. Let’s be patient and have faith in the democratic process! I have a feeling our faith will be restored come May !!
That will happen, but he should NOT be the Speaker of our Parliament. If HE decides to bring down the government because HE is too selfish to be an ordinary MP for a few months then the resulting chaos would be on HIM and no one else.
You obviously don’t realise that democracy is under threat in the western world. And if we had true democracy here, the scoundrel we have for a Speaker would have resigned in shame due to public outcry. Likewise all MPs who immediately opposed his assault should have publicly condemned them and motioned his immediate removal from office. Obviously this did not happen so we are quite far away from being anywhere akin to a democracy.
No idea why they actually thought they could get away with not removing Mckeeva, every single member of the PPM should be confronted and forced to respond to why they did not remove him at the public meetings and events that they will soon start holding
Film there responses if you can, although most of them will probably try to weasel out of the interaction
Every single member of ‘Parliament’ bar McKeeva should be out on their ear.
Why they think tolerance of violence against women is consistent with a career in public life is beyond me. Hopefully the voters will educate them come May.
Sorry, that should have read ‘bar Ezzard’ obvs.
Doh!
…and not just the PPM affiliates. There is a largely complicit and silent back bench as well. They are all now coated in the same slime of inaction, and there is no scrubbing it off now, or pretending it isn’t there.
By any measure, the events and details were well beyond our typical widespread corrosive cultural misogyny: ie. this wasn’t just a drunken lady-beating at a bar (like that would ever be okay), this was a targeted, multi-phased attack, and unrepentant hate crime, with victim intimidation, gas-lighting, public-naming, and repression – by a greaseball who believed himself so powerful that he would never get in trouble for it.
We need to call-out each and every silent member that presided over this atrocity and they should have to wear their shame.