Activists call out ‘sheer gall’ of politicians

Members of Colours Cayman in peaceful protest against discrimination of the LGBT community

(CNS): A local activist group campaigning for the rights of Cayman’s LGBT community is urging elected leaders to listen to all the demands of the people that the group says are being ignored. Colours Cayman is not just concerned about how its own community has been treated by politicians, but also that, after a year of multiple demonstrations calling for some level of accountability, elected leaders are still dismissing the people.

“2020 has shown us that they largely and selfishly value their own image and ideals over that of the very nation they represent,” Colours President Billie Bryan said in a press release.

The group is particularity troubled by government’s attempt to remove section 81 of the Cayman Islands Constitution, after the governor was forced to use it when legislatures failed to address the human rights challenge over marriage equality. But the activists have also raised concerns about how the government members have responded to the significant activism seen throughout last year.

Instead of addressing calls for action regarding a range of issues, from violence against women to the environment, that were raised by activists, grassroots movements and the general public, there has been little response.

“The level of unabashed pomp and circumstance on display during the public announcement of the Legislative Assembly officially ‘evolving’ into what is now Parliament… and the complete dismissal of all charges of assault facing Speaker of the House, McKeeva Bush… demonstrates the sheer amount of gall our elected officials collectively possess,” Bryan said in a release reviewing the events of the year for the small but increasingly effective advocacy group.

While Bryan gave credit to government over its success in navigating the Cayman Islands through the global pandemic, she said it was “easy to forget and even forgive the failings” of government and the public must not forget that the interests of political leaders till do not reside with disenfranchised communities and those who need their support the most.

“Although I am optimistic for the new year, I also remain vigilant. Let’s hope that 2021 brings with it a renewed faith in our elected members to do what is right rather than what is best for their reputations or, Heaven forbid, the deep pockets of their most powerful influencers,” she added.