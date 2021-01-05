9,750 COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Cayman
(CNS): Public health officials will begin vaccinating healthcare workers, front-line staff at the airport and the over 70s in a matter of days after the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. Governor Martyn Roper said the arrival of the 9,750 doses was a pivotal moment for the country, as he urged people to get the shot to start immunizing the community against the virus.
Officials believe they will be able to roll out the vaccines quite quickly to the most vulnerable and front-line workers, and it seems the main concern for the authorities here is that misinformation could see people reluctant to take the shots.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he has always believed that the only safe way to re-open the Cayman Islands to tourism is through a vaccine, which can protect the entire community from people bringing the virus in while also requiring all visitors to also be inoculated before they are allowed in.
McLaughlin, Roper, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee will all receive the vaccine on Thursday morning at the hospital, which will be live streamed to encourage people in the community to also take it.
The vaccines will then initially be available to those aged 70 and over, certain patients in high risk categories, healthcare workers and high risk front-line staff.
No appointments will be required and people in the first group of the first tier will be able to walk in to get the shot. Those unable to leave home will be visited by healthcare workers who will administer the vaccines.
Further supplies are expected on the next BA flight, which will allow the staged approach and see other groups receive the vaccine based on the risk to their health posed by the viral illness. Seymour said the national vaccine plan and staged approached was based on WHO guidelines.
This first batch of vaccines is worth $200,000 and is being paid for by the UK.
Dr Lee said the health services authority will work through the vaccination stages as more doses arrive but the focus now is on those most at risk, including the older members of the population.
The vaccines arrived with around 250 passengers from the UK, who will join 947 people currently in isolation and quarantine
Another three travellers tested positive among the results released Tuesday but all three were asymptomatic. There now 11 people who are suffering symptoms of the virus among 43 active cases of COVID-19. Cayman has now recorded 350 positive cases of the virus since testing began last March and has conducted 61,328 tests.
Where are all the usual comments about stopping the UK flight?
At the beginning of the practice of vaccinations, our ancestors pricked boils and transferred. We’ve come too far for conspiracists to discredit medical science now.
Watching a YouTube conspiracy documentary and getting removed posts doesn’t make you some special know it all above established science/facts.
True generational Caymanians first!!!!!!
How about UK expats first then…… the UK paid for it.
see don’t like that maybe just maybe the old and sick first just like everywhere. else in the world, that’s the fair way.
You all now love the UK because without them Cayman would have no vaccine
That will be the American vaccine of course, not the UK developed one.
Still not taking till at least 500,000,000 ppl take it first. Gotta make sure it’s safe first.
Just like we had no test kits right
Oh wait
With the Pfizer vaccine, the vials come with an intended 5 doses. But the Pfizer vials have overfill, and in the US they have been able to get 6 to 7 doses per vial. This could mean 20 to 25% more vaccine available.
Let’s get rolling!
Every vaccine given puts us one step closer to reviving our tourism industry. 🤞
The fact that these companies still haven’t overcome that hurdle of injecting the live virus in human test cases like they did on the animals to see what would happen, makes me worried for anyone that take the vaccine. During their clinical trails for the past 20 years the animals tested die when they were injected with the virus after taking the vaccine. You see the danger right?
I am amazed that the BA flight, with around 250 passengers, was not cancelled. With countries all around the world banning flights from the UK and with the UK going into lock down because of the rampant spreading of the new strain of the virus, was this really a good idea? The vaccines could have been sent by military transport.
Could have been sent by courier. But the Gov loves his air Bridget, and it has to have a purpose.
Where can a senior citizen go the get vaccinated?
How can there be any misinformation, when the only actual information available is information the drug companies have released. It’s not like they would get anything wrong – is it?
I believe the reference points to rumors and false information spread through social media which then becomes a game of “telephone” where incorrect rumors pass from gossip to gossip
Read this breif from one of the pharmaceutical companies to the FDA and draw your own conclusions! Pay close attention to some of the disclaimers at the end.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download
Call me when the Oxford vaccine gets here.
I am over 70 and is ready to be vaccinated with the Oxford Vaccine. When will that vaccine be available in Cayman.
Let’s get this place opened up!
So the privileged few will be vaccinated on Thursday morning – presumably followed by political contributors, party officials, assorted hangers on etc etc. Does anyone have any idea when or if the rest of us will be invited to receive the vaccine once the cameras are off?
How are people supposed to know when and where to show up to receive their vaccinations if they are in a high risk group or over 70? There is little point in it arriving if they have not put in place the logistics to deliver it to the people or if they intend to keep information on the vaccination process secret for the next few months.
Crazy to let tourists from U K to come Cayman, what happened to common sense ?
What tourists?
Misinformation like saying the vaccine is for the virus (ehich it doesnt stop) as opposed to the disease?
Why not give the vaccine to the most vulnerable first and livestream (With their consent)? What encouragement is there with politicians who condone violence with their silence? What encouragement comes from a CMO implicated in imposing his own views on CBD?
Great news here. A major step in Caymans safe recovery & to move ahead out of the Covid19 crisis. Every small step from here is crucial to this endevour.Well done to the CIG & all critical parties involved, both in the U.K. as well as here in Cayman .
Lets all hope CICA are not clearing it through customs!
