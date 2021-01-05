9,750 COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Cayman

British Airways flight arrives with the first vaccines

CMO Dr John Lee checks the vaccines on arrival

(CNS): Public health officials will begin vaccinating healthcare workers, front-line staff at the airport and the over 70s in a matter of days after the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. Governor Martyn Roper said the arrival of the 9,750 doses was a pivotal moment for the country, as he urged people to get the shot to start immunizing the community against the virus.

Officials believe they will be able to roll out the vaccines quite quickly to the most vulnerable and front-line workers, and it seems the main concern for the authorities here is that misinformation could see people reluctant to take the shots.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he has always believed that the only safe way to re-open the Cayman Islands to tourism is through a vaccine, which can protect the entire community from people bringing the virus in while also requiring all visitors to also be inoculated before they are allowed in.

McLaughlin, Roper, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee will all receive the vaccine on Thursday morning at the hospital, which will be live streamed to encourage people in the community to also take it.

The vaccines will then initially be available to those aged 70 and over, certain patients in high risk categories, healthcare workers and high risk front-line staff.

No appointments will be required and people in the first group of the first tier will be able to walk in to get the shot. Those unable to leave home will be visited by healthcare workers who will administer the vaccines.

Further supplies are expected on the next BA flight, which will allow the staged approach and see other groups receive the vaccine based on the risk to their health posed by the viral illness. Seymour said the national vaccine plan and staged approached was based on WHO guidelines.

This first batch of vaccines is worth $200,000 and is being paid for by the UK.

Dr Lee said the health services authority will work through the vaccination stages as more doses arrive but the focus now is on those most at risk, including the older members of the population.

The vaccines arrived with around 250 passengers from the UK, who will join 947 people currently in isolation and quarantine

Another three travellers tested positive among the results released Tuesday but all three were asymptomatic. There now 11 people who are suffering symptoms of the virus among 43 active cases of COVID-19. Cayman has now recorded 350 positive cases of the virus since testing began last March and has conducted 61,328 tests.