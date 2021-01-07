80% of local kids in under-performing schools

(CNS): Only one school across the Cayman Islands received an ‘excellent’ grade from school inspectors in 2020. The Office of Education Standards’ annual data analysis for last year revealed that almost three-quarters of all children are in under-performing schools and 80% of Caymanian students are attending schools not yet meeting the expected level of performance.

In a damning summary of local education published at the end of last month, the OES noted that Little Trotters, a kindergarten catering to children under five, was the only education establishment, from pre-school to high school, that received the top mark.

The short report showed that over the last year the office inspected 53 schools and pre-schools and only 12 received a ‘good’ report while more than half were graded as merely ‘satisfactory’ and another 13 were ‘weak’. Nearly 8,000 children are attending schools that have significant weak points and 1,906 Caymanians students attend ‘weak’ schools.

Only one quarter of all the country’s schools were graded ‘good’, most of which were private nurseries and pre-schools. Just one government school, the Light House School, which caters to children with special needs, received a ‘good’ grade. The majority of the government schools were rated ‘satisfactory’.

Inspectors said that all of the schools that were rated ‘weak’ were re-inspected and had made progress, but overall there had been slow progress in schools addressing the recommendations and suggested pathways to future success by the OES.