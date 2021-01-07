80% of local kids in under-performing schools
(CNS): Only one school across the Cayman Islands received an ‘excellent’ grade from school inspectors in 2020. The Office of Education Standards’ annual data analysis for last year revealed that almost three-quarters of all children are in under-performing schools and 80% of Caymanian students are attending schools not yet meeting the expected level of performance.
In a damning summary of local education published at the end of last month, the OES noted that Little Trotters, a kindergarten catering to children under five, was the only education establishment, from pre-school to high school, that received the top mark.
The short report showed that over the last year the office inspected 53 schools and pre-schools and only 12 received a ‘good’ report while more than half were graded as merely ‘satisfactory’ and another 13 were ‘weak’. Nearly 8,000 children are attending schools that have significant weak points and 1,906 Caymanians students attend ‘weak’ schools.
Only one quarter of all the country’s schools were graded ‘good’, most of which were private nurseries and pre-schools. Just one government school, the Light House School, which caters to children with special needs, received a ‘good’ grade. The majority of the government schools were rated ‘satisfactory’.
Inspectors said that all of the schools that were rated ‘weak’ were re-inspected and had made progress, but overall there had been slow progress in schools addressing the recommendations and suggested pathways to future success by the OES.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Government oversight, Local News, Private Sector Oversight
Under performing parents, teachers, education system, ministers, government and Caymanian society in general.
Self entitlement and rank stupidity rule this island, as McKeeva has proven on more than one occasion.
Downloaded the report. Page 4 is the summary of how many schools are excellent, good, etc. and the number of students in them. Unfortunately, the author uses the “”>” (greater than) sign when trying to show that “<“ (less than) 1% of schools are excellent and <1% of students attend them. Not the end of the world, but friggin disappointing to see in the annual report of a supposedly educated group.
Inexperienced, uninspired leadership. Failing schools/teachers need strong leaders with proven skills and uncompromising courage NOT weak ‘yes men’ from the ministry.
Teachers can’t focus on teaching because their too busy, buying lunches for kids that didn’t eat since lunchtime the day before, they’re writing up reports for kids that told them their being assaulted at home, they’re busy….80% of students are in underperforming schools because 80% of parents are under performing in cayman.
Big surprise! Just go back to third world status Cayman Islands and your doing great! Soon come.
@CNS – Is there a school inspection for UCCI given some children complete year 12 there?
CNS: That’s a good question for Auntie. I’ll see if I can wake her up from her long nap.
Two part issue – Those in charge of this system and the children’s home.
Those who have the responsibility for the continually failing education system need to be shamed. It’s clear that they do not care for the improvement of education and the its been too long now that every year we hear failing grades for schools
The parents of the children also bear responsibility. There is a lack of leadership and proper upbringing in homes here. Children are too quick to disrepect any and every one they feel like because they know there will be no consequences.
The Cayman mentality will have the country collapse in a few generations.
Didn’t all of the public school teacher’s just get a salary increase?
isn’t the parents still the same?
Thats cause no one cares what the children learn cause the teacher’s don’t pay attention to the child in need other than a pay check
Ah yes, the greedy greedy profession known as teaching.
It’s all part of the plan…that’s how you keep them voting for the likes of Bush, Jon Jon and Juju for years to come!
If they really wanted to improve education they would have done it by now. When they really want something, like a fancy new regiment or pay raises, they can get it done quickly and under the radar. Education gets the same or less effort than fixing the dump!