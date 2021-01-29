50% of seats held by less than 50% of votes

(CNS): The realities of ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies, given the size of electoral districts in Cayman, came home to voters after the 2017 General Election, when they found themselves with a government that no one had voted for, and in some constituencies a representative that was supported by less than half of the voters. Nine of the 19 seats in parliament are held by MPs who were supported by less than 50% of those who voted.