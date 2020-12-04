Work begins on seven low cost East End homes

NHDT groundbreaking ceremony in East End (L-R) Councillor Eugene Ebanks, Chris Saunders MP, Opposition Leader Arden McLean, Minister Dwayne Seymour, NHDT Board Chair George Powell, and Project Committee Chair Vincent Frederick

(CNS): The National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) has broken ground on the latest phase of its low cost homes in East End. The construction of the first seven set of affordable houses in phase three of the project is set to begin this month and another 14 houses will also get underway in the first quarter of 2021. Officials said the initiative will also support the islands’ economic recovery with jobs.

These first seven homes will cost CI$750,00 to build but officials did not state in the release which contractors are involved in the project. In recent times, however, the NHDT has opted to break down the work and distribute it among several different smaller construction companies to give them a chance to secure work.

The NHDT will be assisting the pre-selected Caymanian applicants with mortgage financing through various local banks to help them with the acquisition of their first home.

At the groundbreaking event the minister with responsibility for housing, Dwayne Seymour, spoke about the steep cost of living steep in the Cayman Islands, which has increased during the administration he has served in. Seymour also said there is a major housing crisis in many places around the world.

“A country in which only a few can afford housing is not just or sustainable,” he said. “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, for their children to play, to feel the comfort of home.”

NHDT General Manager Julio Ramos said it was the mission of the NHDT to build homes and a society where young Caymanians can grow up knowing that there will be land, homes and a place of shelter that they can afford and live happy and productive lives.

Described as a massive project involving multiple stakeholders in government and the private sector, the minister said work would continue work on helping people to get a home. “Do not think we are just breaking ground but rather that we are planting seeds for future happiness, stability and strong communities,” he said.