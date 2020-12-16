Woman’s arm slashed in altercation at WB home

(CNS): A 36-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following what appears to be a case of domestic violence at a home on North West Point Road. At around 7:00 on Tuesday evening, during what police called an altercation, a woman’s arm was slashed with a large knife by a man she apparently knew. She went to the West Bay Clinic in private vehicle, but was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance.

She was treated for her injury and subsequently discharged. Officers arrested the suspect soon afterwards and he remains in custody as the investigation into the violence continues.