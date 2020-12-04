Week ends with additional COVID-19 case

(CNS): Another new positive COVID-19 test on Friday brings the total cases of the virus for this week to 15. The latest COVID sample to come back positive was in a traveller who remains in isolation and is asymptomatic. It was among a batch of 442 tests, the rest of which were negative. There are currently 29 active cases of the virus among those in quarantine, four of which are suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed there are now 1,317 people in isolation or quarantine after arriving here over the last two weeks.

Speaking in the parliament today, Governor Martyn Roper said that with the UK’s help, a vaccine against the virus would soon be here and that a “strong uptake” will be needed as a way out of this global emergency, as he urged people to take the virus when it is available.