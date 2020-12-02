Warning issued over gusty winds

(CNS): The hurricane season might be over but weather officials in Cayman have issued a warning for strong, near gale-force winds across the Cayman Islands Wednesday and Thursday as a result of a tightening gradient behind a cold front in the northwest Caribbean. The National Weather Service said winds could reach 30 knots overnight, as it forecast strong northeasterly winds and rough seas. A marine warning is also in effect as a result of wave heights increasing up to nine feet. We can also expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is issuing the following warnings: pic.twitter.com/SUvJsmoTYl — CI Port Authority (@CaymanPort) December 1, 2020