Warning issued over gusty winds
(CNS): The hurricane season might be over but weather officials in Cayman have issued a warning for strong, near gale-force winds across the Cayman Islands Wednesday and Thursday as a result of a tightening gradient behind a cold front in the northwest Caribbean. The National Weather Service said winds could reach 30 knots overnight, as it forecast strong northeasterly winds and rough seas. A marine warning is also in effect as a result of wave heights increasing up to nine feet. We can also expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
According to Cayman Islands National Weather Service’s app it is freezing (0.00C) and dead calm (wind from North 00 knots