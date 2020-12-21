Voter registration extended for election roll

(CNS): The Elections Office has extended the deadline for eligible voters to get their names on to the next electors’ roll, which will be the one used for the General Election in May. The deadline was 4 January but, given its importance, officials have pushed that date back to 20 January to give more people a chance to make this list, which will be published on 1 April.

The office said Governor Martyn Roper had given his approval to extend the deadline to Wednesday, 20 January, adding more than two weeks to the final opportunity for qualified people to clear a path to participating in the 2021 national ballot.

“For some, 2021 will be their first opportunity to have their say in Cayman’s democracy, including many who turned 18 after 2017,” Roper said. “By extending the deadline, we hope to encourage more Caymanians to come forward to register and exercise their right to vote in the next General Election.”