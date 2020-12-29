US senators enter fray over jailed Georgia teen
(CNS): Skylar Mack was in the US news once again over the Christmas break after the two sitting senators from Georgia called for her release from jail in the Cayman Islands. Mack and her her Caymanian boyfriend, Vangae Ramgeet, are both serving a two-month prison sentence for breaching local COVID-19 isolation rules. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both Republican incumbents facing run-off senate elections on 5 January, sent a letter this weekend to the Acting Consul General of the US Embassy in Jamaica asking him to intervene.
The senators said they were supporting her request for release and understood the right of the Cayman Islands “to enact appropriate regulations to protect the safety of its residents during this trying time and to impose fair sentences against those who violate such restrictions”.
But they said Mack had admitted guilt, regretted her actions and paid what they said was a substantial fine, and had been incarcerated for over a week.
However, the senators were factually incorrect, as Mack has not paid a fine but had paid costs to cover her stay at the government quarantine facility after she breached the home-isolation rules.
Mack and Ramgeet have now served nearly two weeks of their two month sentence and are expected to stay in jail for another two weeks unless they are released early on compassionate or other grounds at the discretion of the prison director.
The senators also raised the allegation made by her family that Mack has received “numerous threats against her life following the publicity of her case”, even though it is the family that is largely responsible for maintaining the publicity.
Mack’s family has also asked the White House and Georgia’s governor to intervene. They have been doing the media rounds in the US making a number of false and misleading statements about the case.
Meanwhile, here in Cayman Ramgeet’s family has remained silent about the plight of their loved one, who also spent Christmas in jail. Ramgeet aided and abetted Mack when he went to collect her from the place where she was supposed to be in home isolation and took her to a Jet Ski event where he was competing. The local watersports star won the race but organisers have since taken back the trophy and prize money. He also faces a temporary ban by the watercraft association on competing.
See the full letter from the senators here.
Does anybody know when the judge will hear the case of the Caymanian kid who was actually Covid positive when he went to Cotton Club, the gym and who knows where else? Seriously, it’s past time for an update on that situation.
By the time anyone has a meeting to organize a meeting about this she’ll already be out! Give it a rest.
This is rich coming from Repub. scoundrels who supported not wearing masks and causing five times the number of deaths than americans dying in Viet nam over all those years. They are endangering nurses, doctors, and first responders. They are both up for election in a few weeks and if they lose, the senate will go Democratic.
We will trade Mack for Jeffrey Webb
As a parent, I just can’t wrap my head around how her parents allowed her to travel out of the country in a Pandemic, and to not even check the country she is visiting. What if once she arrived she would be required to stay until a flight is available? Would you not ask, where are you going to be staying? are you allowed to do your 14-day quarantine? Do you have money for food deliveries or groceries? No concern then but they are concerned now when she is in jail. I think I know where her attitude comes from
I wonder if she had Global Entry into the USA. I believe that theoretically if you are convicted of a crime in any country then you should lose that privilege, for life. That will also be a lasting effect of her selfish act in the Cayman Islands.
To the State of Georgia from the Christian nation of Cayman Islands. We appeal for leniency for the 41 inmates currently on ‘Death Row’ in your State.
We await your response.
She knew where she was coming, what the isolation requirements were, she even went to have her bracelet loosened so she could go through with her idiotic plan to put hundreds of caymanians at risk. She then went back to her apt and slipped out of the bracelet and put hundreds at risk at a jet ski event.
She was caught and is sorry. Well of course she is sorry , she got caught, i would say that too.
Usa need to get over it and concentrate on their own mess they made of covid before complaining like its the end of the world.
Get over yourselves ffs
My elderly parents were on the same inbound flight as this woman. “Mum” is very high-risk after nearly losing her three years ago at Health City (Cayman.) They self isolated for six months in the USA to stay healthy for their Thanksgiving trip you see their Caymanian grandchildren and stay until February (and hopefully vaccine)
Skylar’s egregious acts hit too close to home with my family. Imagine: if she was positive and sitting next to your mother on the same plane?
Also, recall Skylar’s August 29th FB page boasting “cough in my face” from her own posts she never took Covid seriously.
And was it 4, FOUR , families that had to go into lockdown as a result of this selfish silly girl.? Four families with lost income , children missing school… Sorry Skylar ? Sorry.?
I appreciate your comments, but we have no proof that your story is truthful. Sounds a bit ‘made up.” Just too precise to be honest.
I was once held in Miami Immigration and when I said I thought I had a right to know why, the immigration officer looked at me like I was begging him for something and said, “foreigners have no rights in the US” – the piece of S**T.
We must let their citizens break our laws, but we abide by theirs and they still treat us like delinquents. Hphm! And in the end, the hold-up was a misunderstanding on their side.
I too have suffered the indignities of being held there, treated as a criminal by indifferent arrogant “this is the United States we can do what we want “ attitudes of petty officials with loaded guns.
At least Skylar went through a civilized legal process and has been lightly punished .
Funny, the same thing happened to my wife and 6 year old son departing Cayman 4 years ago.
No reason, no explanation, no recourse for a missed flight, just… “do’in my job…”
The BIG question here is how and why and by whom was she granted permission to travel here in the first place. At first view it would appear that she does not meet any of the qualifications for admission.
Someone knows the answers. Someone must tell the public the whole story!
It’s called accountability.
That’s not the “BIG question” here at all!! It certainly is an interesting side issue. But let us not lose sight of the very clear focus of attention. Two people who, by their own admission, were aware of the law, decided to deliberately break that law, merely so that they could enjoy a social outing. They are not at all sorry for what they did or they would not have chosen to do it in the first place. They are only sorry that they got caught and do not like the consequences! They were utterly selfish in their pre-meditated act and were willing to place the health of general public at risk because they only care about themselves. The law makes provision for a much more severe penalty but they are already getting off very lightly!
As for the Georgia politicians, they really only care about re-election. So this is just hollow posturing on their part.
The Government of the Cayman Islands must stand firm on this issue and not contemplate crumbling any further. The reduction in sentence that has already been made is too lenient and if CIG allows it to be reduced still further then they will be a laughing stock and will lose more credibility.
These particular laws were put in place to safeguard the population of the Cayman Islands from a very real, very serious and current health threat. They are not unreasonable, nor are the associated punishments Draconian. But the law is useless and toothless if the local enforcement authorities are not willing to uphold the appropriate sentences.
The bottom line should be, if you choose to visit the Cayman Islands and elect to disregard the laws, then you can expect for there to be consequences. You may not like the consequences, after all they are intended to be a punishment for people that do not respect the law!!
Where was her family when she said that she was going to Cayman to see her boyfriend? 1 minute of research on the internet and they could have predicted this. “It says you have to quarantine for 2 weeks but the race in this weekend” They couldn’t be bothered to inquire about their daughters trip and now suddenly they care about her?
Pretty sure she came here with her parents. Screw them and the dickhead senators
Great post. Add to that the fact she had to apply to travel here and confirm she understood the rules regarding quarantine. Then at the airport she had to sign a declaration that she agreed to quarantine and understood the rules. Add to that she was fitted with a wrist band and told again and again that she had to quarantine and would be monitored.
Then she absolutely said f*ck you Cayman I am an American millennial and being privileged the rules don’t apply to me. Guess what Karen you got what you deserved!
And by the way grandma, give up your pathetic media tour. There is no sympathy here or even in the US for your spoiled brat grandchild.
This is crazy! What if she/they had started a community spread. Say what you want but our Government has taken the necessary actions to protect us and allow us to be able to see our families and friends. It only takes one person to hinder us moving forward or cause more lives to be to risk.
They knew what what they were doing and if it was me let them both have the maximum according to the law
Grow a pair cig, threaten to pull all US persons without ci status from company and trust ownership. These politicians have trusts and goings-on here, that can’t afford to lose us over this kid.
Stop caring about these hypocrite jerks. They can’t even control their “greatest county in the world”. Cayman is safe because of our controls. This kid is young but that isn’t an excuse. Her parents don’t give a darn about us.
This is a young adult, not a “kid”. She’s old enough to attend university, get married, vote, join the military, sign legal contracts—and yes, go to adult jail/prison. We need to stop pretending she is a “girl”. She flew here alone as an adult, totally responsible for her actions AS AN ADULT. Let’s call her what she is. A grown woman. Not a “kid”.
A small point of irony lost on most Republicans, is that their team leader defunded and closed many of the international embassies they now seek this robust projection of influence from. Doh.
https://jm.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information-cayman-islands/
“Fines for (COVID) Non-Compliance: The Government of the Cayman Island may impose fines of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.”
Man she needs to do the time she done the crime. I personally think she should be banned from Cayman for life. What if she had given a family member of yours Covid and they did not survive it. How would people feel then ? Make her do the full time pay the fine and ban her and her family from Cayman shores .
May your wife, sister or Daughter never make a mistake in life. Shame on you all!
Are you saying she shouldn’t be imprisoned? If so, guessing you are an american. We can move freely because we aren’t disrespectful and arrogant like the US. We actually care, like the rest of the world, about the pandemic. Only americans are so selfish.
It is very sad that you say “only Americans are so selfish.” Not all Americans are selfish, not all Caymanians are uneducated, not all Jamacians are criminals, etc… She knowing broke the law, the Canadian couple also knowing broke the law, multiple times, why did they not not get a prison sentence? Double standards??
Yes, our islands are Covid free but we sure don’t seem to be free of hate for Americans, or non-Caymanians.
The Canadian couple showed us the disregard that we would likely continue to experience if there weren’t proper teeth in the law. A simple fine isn’t an effective disincentive to many non resident travellers to Cayman. The objective of the penalty isnt to collect revenue – rather to incentivise the right behaviour to prevent a public health crisis.
They didn’t get prison time because the law was changed between the Canadian couple’s trial and hers. Because people like the Canadian couple and a few others were breaking quarantine the government made the penalties harsher. They didn’t know that precious little Skylar was coming down to break the law!!
DB ya a chat frukerise ya know what is true, all a you who support dis gal a a talk why the CIG didn’t do this and that need to na just read but to hundestand wa ya read. If the ratted law wid the ratted penalty was passed after dem first people, an tt only catch de gal dat tough sene.
Cha me na bother wid hignorancy always protecting an na reflecting. Jah Rastafarian the Lion of Judah.
US citizen: Excellent comment! Plenty of blame all around. Plenty of false blame going around. It’s all very sad.
I cry for my USA, I cry extra hard for my Cayman. Yes, citizen of both.
A very tempered comment, how disappointing there are 8 Dislikes. Some folks just cling to hatred.
Please don’t ‘ASSUME the comment was from an American. Probably not!
Wow, ‘can move freely because we aren’t disrespectful and arrogant like the US.”
Guess you turned your back on the Caymanians who visited the Strand last few days… And who would not come forward to identify a murderer.
What mistake? Seemed very intentional.
She mistakenly left her quarantine and went to a public event?
All of us have made mistakes. However the majority of us has never intentionally broken a law. And especially even more a law in a foreign land. But if we did, it would be expected that we pay the price.
It wasn’t a mistake you P.O.S it was just a self entitled little brat not abiding by the laws because she feels that it shouldn’t apply to her kind.
Oh but it wasn’t a mistake. It was deliberate! She knew what she was up to. Imagine, they want someone to come down to the ” Caymans” to get her, perhaps they think she is in Puerto Rico or the USVI. Also if someone. Really wants to come they probably can get permission to but they will have to isolate for two weeks as well. duh!
How about she actually pay an ample cash fine to help cover all OUR expenses (not just what she paid previously to stay in hotel quarantine) and then turf her a$$ out!
We are all sick of hearing about her and would prefer to never see her here again since she has no regard for our well being.
As an American currently living in Ohio. Please ignore any requests from our gov’t and especially the two morons from Georgia. Cayman may have many serious problems within your government, but taking advice from any Trump official is folly. May our government heal from the past 4 years and may Cayman also mature and vote out those you believe to be corrupt (not to suggest how to manage you affairs, I just read your news reports).
Was bound to happen given the run off Senate election in Georgia on Jan 5th.
It’s the only reason
She deserves what she gets for breaking the law, but how come the honorable drunk from West Bay got no jail time?
Because no one gets jail time for ABH only GBH.
Everything in Cayman moves slow. By the time everyone gets back to work and focused again after the holidays, she’ll be out.
Send her home and she can serve some sort of custodial sentence like Mckeeva back in the USA. Also, ban her from coming back for five years. What do people here care about punishing her? This is a tourism destination, not a “punish the foolish with jail time” or “kill them if they have drugs” destination. What is the point of angering tens of millions of people in the USA, whether or not there are people that support it?
The vast majority of Americans believe she was in the wrong and should do her jail time. This was no “accident,” this was a pre-planned manipulation, and let’s not forget the 4 families with children that were placed into 2-week quarantine because of her 7-hour mingling at the event, causing them a loss of work/income for 2weeks, children missing 2weeks of school, and a cost of $2600.00 per person for that 2week quarantine.
Let her go. #freeskylar
that easy?
no, it needs to be slow.
great lessons from that is what she deserves.
#suckitupbuttercup
Our airport is, and has been, closed to recreational travelers since March. That was chronologically before this couple purports to have begun dating. Mack and Ramgeet, like everyone else, would each have been delivered the rules and conditions, along with traveler and host performance contracts with Travel Time/CIG which they would have needed to have countersigned to acquire tickets and/or “apply for repatriation” to Cayman. They consciously and willingly conspired to violate those contracts. How many times did they recreationally violate the limited permissible conditions/costs of travel since the beginning of 2020 in order to carry out this romance? How did she successfully “repatriate” as a non-resident girlfriend, and with a return itinerary of just two weeks stay? These last two questions are on Travel Time/Cayman Airways, and it points to political meddling and/or gatekeeper incompetence.
Time to let them go now.
I believe that Grandma and the family’s PR firm have submitted partial truths that are misleading to the US Government.
So not only is the Bimbo a lawbreaker, but her family are liars too.
Why do you feel the need to degrade her so?
they don’t understand she broke the law or? maybe they need it sung to them in a nursery rhyme.
Cayman will pay for this one for a long time. US tourists have plenty of other places they can visit.
Please visit them instead. We’ll be just fine
Tourists will not care or even remember this.
This
Take a look at the comments from news stories. Almost all of them praise the actions of CIG, and condemn her actions when they know the facts. 90% or more in favor of her serving her full time. I don’t think Cayman has any worry… in fact, many Americans commented that they wish their country would take covid so seriously.
Also, if you look around, many other countries have meted out similar jail sentences to quarantine-breakers, so the only thing that makes this unusual is her family’s loud protests.
Not as safe as this one. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
You really think all the American tourists will abandon the caymans because of skylar?
This will have no bearing at all on tourism. Americans will still come here. As a matter of fact many of them are itching to come here now because this is one of the safest places against COVID 19 in the world. I wonder how we got to be this way…HMMM
Do the crime, do the time. She knew the rules. She should have complied.
Good golly. It’s two months. She’ll survive.
Which is also 1/6 of the guidance for the offense.
US, maybe if you had put in place more stringent fines and rules, including putting offenders in jail, you would not be in the ‘shit hole’ predictment you’re finding yourself in.
Remember the good ole rule “While in Rome, do as the Romans do.”
Furthermore, mind your “Funky Business.”
Those senators need to stay the hell out of Cayman Justice system and mind their own business – why do they not ask for leniency for all those people of color that are locked up in the US-
Please stay out of this and mind your own business- She came to Cayman broke the law and now suffering the consequences.. let her do her time
Let that be anyone in the US of a different flavor ice cream “admitted guilt, regretted her actions and paid what they said was a substantial fine, and had been incarcerated for over a week” See how lenient the courts are with them.
They need to STFU and let princess pay her debt to our society.
Meanwhile, grocery prices are ridiculous, MLAs beat up women and get away with it, kids are murdering each other, our tourism industry is in the toilet, we have a spate of muggings, and our ‘leaders’ couldn’t run a p1$$up in a brewery. 2 kids broke the law and are rightly paying for it. USA, fix your own country first yeah?
Alladat is also going on in the US of A!! And so much more. No comparison whatsoever so don’t ever start with that. I feel a little bad for her too but she broke the law. I wish she hadn’t but she did. With this Covid thing and how deadly it is, please do not expect us to turn a blind eye. She is smart, apparently a premed scholar, so she clearly understood the risk she was taking. It is all on her.
She is just a spoilt brat, don’t let her back in to cayman again once she is gone and only hope she have learned her lesson that she is not in her yard
One can safely assume that all Republican senators representing Georgia are always wrong about everything.
Two corrupt senators trying to help a women who premeditated to break the law. Funny.
1:07 Perfectly said.
They broke the law. They should be punished like anyone else. If a Caymanian went to the USA and broke the law they would be punished. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
It’s America, it’s the praise the criminal mentality. What do you expect?
Should read: “Two corrupt white senators trying to help a white women who premeditated to break the law.”
One of the is QAnon believer so she’s credible.
Ironic also, in that had everyone in Ms. Mack’s circle of influence just let her serve her sentence, the Prison Director may have elected to grant her early release; after all this kerfuffle and implied threats directed toward the Cayman Islands, I tend to doubt it will happen.
Egads! Two Senators!
Laws don’t apply to the members of the new Republican Party.
can we stop hearing about this stupid girl and get better news .
she just needs to leave and not come back
Deport her with no option of ever returning. Enough.
After she has served her time – in full.
Ever!
Understand your sentiment. I think Ms. Mack was thoughtless and extremely cavalier with our hard-won safety, however, she appears to be pretty far from stupid.
As said before, she made a very bad judgement error. She is paying for that and it will change her life, hopefully in a favourable manner. I’ve made several bad calls, two of them resulting in incarceration. I hope at my old age I’m finishing with bad calls, but I’m human and thus tend to doubt it.
She didn’t infect us as a result of her actions, so all that remains is that she serve her sentence. I wish her well.