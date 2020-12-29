US senators enter fray over jailed Georgia teen

Skylar Mack arrives at the Cayman Islands courthouse

(CNS): Skylar Mack was in the US news once again over the Christmas break after the two sitting senators from Georgia called for her release from jail in the Cayman Islands. Mack and her her Caymanian boyfriend, Vangae Ramgeet, are both serving a two-month prison sentence for breaching local COVID-19 isolation rules. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both Republican incumbents facing run-off senate elections on 5 January, sent a letter this weekend to the Acting Consul General of the US Embassy in Jamaica asking him to intervene.

The senators said they were supporting her request for release and understood the right of the Cayman Islands “to enact appropriate regulations to protect the safety of its residents during this trying time and to impose fair sentences against those who violate such restrictions”.

But they said Mack had admitted guilt, regretted her actions and paid what they said was a substantial fine, and had been incarcerated for over a week.

However, the senators were factually incorrect, as Mack has not paid a fine but had paid costs to cover her stay at the government quarantine facility after she breached the home-isolation rules.

Mack and Ramgeet have now served nearly two weeks of their two month sentence and are expected to stay in jail for another two weeks unless they are released early on compassionate or other grounds at the discretion of the prison director.

The senators also raised the allegation made by her family that Mack has received “numerous threats against her life following the publicity of her case”, even though it is the family that is largely responsible for maintaining the publicity.

Mack’s family has also asked the White House and Georgia’s governor to intervene. They have been doing the media rounds in the US making a number of false and misleading statements about the case.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman Ramgeet’s family has remained silent about the plight of their loved one, who also spent Christmas in jail. Ramgeet aided and abetted Mack when he went to collect her from the place where she was supposed to be in home isolation and took her to a Jet Ski event where he was competing. The local watersports star won the race but organisers have since taken back the trophy and prize money. He also faces a temporary ban by the watercraft association on competing.