UK vaccine is a global game changer

(CNS): The approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK this week will make a significant impact on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as it is the most accessible shot approved so far and is likely to remain that way. Given the global demand for vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 for all countries to emerge from the pandemic, this vaccine will likely be the most widely distributed as it is easier to store and cheaper than any of the others already approved or in the making.

While Cayman is expected to get its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will not be far behind and Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the greater the availability of vaccines, the quicker our most vulnerable will be protected and allow the country move onto a surer footing in reopening the borders.

“It is amazing news that yet another vaccine has been approved for our fight against SARS-CoV-2, with the announcement from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “As a really important part of the fight against COVID-19 disease, this vaccine, which was developed by both Oxford University and the drug company AstraZeneca, will be provided at cost to developing nations in perpetuity. This condition was insisted upon by Oxford University.”

Costing about US$3-4 per dose, it is more affordable than the PfizerBioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (or mRNA) vaccines, which cost around ten times that. Dr Lee noted that this would provide “better access to all people of the world, and therefore a better chance of us keeping the threat of COVID-19 at bay”.

This new vaccine is a viral vector vaccine, which works in a different way than the mRNA vaccines that have already been approved. A viral vector vaccine uses another non-replicating virus to deliver SARS-CoV-2 genes, in the form of DNA, into human cells, where viral proteins are produced to induce protective immune responses. (See ‘How the Oxford vaccine works‘ on the BBC.)

The AstraZeneca vaccine is stored at normal fridge temperatures (2-8°C), which means it will be much easier to store and transport to the more remote parts of the world.

Dr Lee added, “All of us are also watching carefully the development of new strains of this coronavirus, especially those that are more infectious. Cayman Islands protocols are very stringent in both our length of quarantine and the monitoring systems we employ for those in quarantine.

“Cayman does not currently have gene sequencing technology although we are looking into this which will have widespread applications not only in monitoring infectious disease outbreaks (including Covid-19, dengue and Zika), but also in the field of cancer management.”

Rumours circulating over the last few days that three travellers had brought the more easily transmissible strain with them were clearly false, since this would not be known as Cayman does not have the technology to detect the new strains.

Scientists are still unsure whether any of the new vaccines, which were all developed very quickly, prevent people who are given them from transmitting the virus to others or if they only protect those vaccinated from the disease. However, there are ongoing studies to determine this, which would clearly make a huge difference in their effectiveness in curbing the spread of the virus.

Over the last day another four travellers tested positive for unknown strains of the virus and all of them remain in isolation, along with several others who are currently infected with COVID-19. At the moment there are 34 active cases of the virus and six people are suffering symptoms but no one has needed to be admitted to hospital.

Cayman has now recorded 330 positive cases of the virus since March and has carried out almost 60,000 tests.