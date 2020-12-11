TV crew to get quarantine ‘pass’

(CNS): Government officials have confirmed that a TV crew will be arriving in Cayman this weekend to scout potential locations for a reality show and that the four individuals are getting a pass on quarantine. The crew is arriving from the US on a private aircraft and will be staying at an approved isolation facility, but they will be allowed out to scout potential film locations, a move that is certain to be controversial.

A press release issued Friday by the premier’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA), after the crew had departed from the United States, said they had been tested for COVID-19 before they left and would be tested again on arrival in Grand Cayman.

During the weekend stay they will be housed in government approved accommodation and all members of the crew will require a negative result from their PCR test on arrival to carry out their work as planned. If the tests are negative, all four will be allowed to visit a number of unspecified locations.

“While inbound travel remains restricted, government has granted exceptions to mandatory quarantine in order that we accommodate professionals and engineers whose services were essential to maintain critical infrastructure,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.

Although this is clearly not a critical infrastructure mission, the CMO justified waiving the very strict quarantine protocols applied to everyone else. “This is one of many efforts being undertaken by government in a sustained effort to promote economic recovery as vaccine availability widens and Cayman’s economy returns to normal.”

Dr Lee, who has approved the logistics for the trip, said stringent protocols had been put in place to safeguard the public. The crew will be managed jointly by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), MITIAMA and Travel Cayman.

During the two-day visit, which starts today, the crew will visit a limited number of outdoor locations during the day and will view a set of unoccupied vacation residences, all on an agreed itinerary.

The four individuals will travel together in their own rental car; they will be escorted by representatives from DEH and MITIAMA along with private security personnel, all travelling in separate vehicles.

The scouting crew members will not be allowed to interact with members of the public, nor will they patronise any public or private establishment. They will be in isolation in their accommodation during the times that they are not being escorted on their scouting trip on Friday and Saturday, and will depart early Sunday morning.

CNS has asked for more details about the proposed show and we are awaiting a response.