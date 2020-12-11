TV crew to get quarantine ‘pass’
(CNS): Government officials have confirmed that a TV crew will be arriving in Cayman this weekend to scout potential locations for a reality show and that the four individuals are getting a pass on quarantine. The crew is arriving from the US on a private aircraft and will be staying at an approved isolation facility, but they will be allowed out to scout potential film locations, a move that is certain to be controversial.
A press release issued Friday by the premier’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA), after the crew had departed from the United States, said they had been tested for COVID-19 before they left and would be tested again on arrival in Grand Cayman.
During the weekend stay they will be housed in government approved accommodation and all members of the crew will require a negative result from their PCR test on arrival to carry out their work as planned. If the tests are negative, all four will be allowed to visit a number of unspecified locations.
“While inbound travel remains restricted, government has granted exceptions to mandatory quarantine in order that we accommodate professionals and engineers whose services were essential to maintain critical infrastructure,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.
Although this is clearly not a critical infrastructure mission, the CMO justified waiving the very strict quarantine protocols applied to everyone else. “This is one of many efforts being undertaken by government in a sustained effort to promote economic recovery as vaccine availability widens and Cayman’s economy returns to normal.”
Dr Lee, who has approved the logistics for the trip, said stringent protocols had been put in place to safeguard the public. The crew will be managed jointly by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), MITIAMA and Travel Cayman.
During the two-day visit, which starts today, the crew will visit a limited number of outdoor locations during the day and will view a set of unoccupied vacation residences, all on an agreed itinerary.
The four individuals will travel together in their own rental car; they will be escorted by representatives from DEH and MITIAMA along with private security personnel, all travelling in separate vehicles.
The scouting crew members will not be allowed to interact with members of the public, nor will they patronise any public or private establishment. They will be in isolation in their accommodation during the times that they are not being escorted on their scouting trip on Friday and Saturday, and will depart early Sunday morning.
CNS has asked for more details about the proposed show and we are awaiting a response.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Media
Nothing to worry about as they will be wearing mask and they are escort by security. Government will send them the bill for hotel and security.
We already have our own reality show starring 17 MPs who dont have a backbone.😡😡
If you have enough money, anything is possible in christian gullable cayman.
Not the first time the International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs have issued and exemption for some BS essential service. During the lockdown they gave an exemption for a wedding to take place in a multi strata property…..Not sure how any of these are essential.
A reality show? Seriously? Will it get real about some of the long out of date supposedly Christian or bible based attitudes here?
Sounds like a sound plan to me. Clearly Cayman is going need all of the big spending and promotion such a film show in Cayman will generate.
It doesn’t sound good to me! It sounds like our “Government Officials” want some extra money to fatten their bank accounts!
Just like in Barbados and Bermuda. Tested before they left the U.S. and tested again on arrival.
This is the way it should be for all tourists coming here now.
Nothing to see here!! Shame on the compass for the alarmingly tweet
Bachelor
.. ette
This is some stupid and reckless shit by Government. So, some snake-oil salesmen can pay whatever to avoid national laws which protect our residents, stick around a few days in multiple locations with the potential of bringing and spreading the virus?? Reality show?? You mean like the mindless Kardashian crap??!!
Does stupidity and greed never end in Cayman??!! CIG, please reverse this decision asap!!
Doesn’t matter but curiously, where are they arriving from?
2:11 are you okay? Did you read the safety precautions?
Please get some rest this weekend
Do they have work permits? Who is their locally licensed employer?
CNS: Business Visitors’ Permits
Nothing new. I work at the airport and when BA first started coming in here after the lock down there were quite a few UK military that came and went without quarantining.
Community spread is just a matter of time with all the breaching that is happening. We only know of the ones that got caught. 40 hours of community service is not much of a deterrent or punishment for that matter.
Thanks for info. Anybody sick in hospital as a result?
Mhmm now all you sheep are awake. Your government doesn’t really care about your well-being like you think they do. This is all about MONEY. Thousands of people who haven’t seen their husbands, kids, grandparents, parents etc in a whole year or more and these people get to come to the cayman island and get a “quarantine pass” just because they’re part of a reality tv production crew !. This is some bs
What a load of bollocks! There’s always different rules for Hollywood.
Money talks in Hollywood and Cayman.
What reality show? About what? Hopefully nothing trashing Cayman as usual.
Don’t worry, Tara will have told them that’s not allowed.
We are a reality show!
Bachelorettes In Offshore Paradise. A new show coming next year.
If they come upon trash while they’re here they have every right in the world to air it. That’s the reality, suck it up or eradicate the trash.
Is this a JOKE!
This government is going to require a COVID vaccine and 4 tests in March to enter and they are letting people in for this.
I’m coming in March and will do what I want now they can stick it!
Good luck with that…up to 2 years in jail, & $10,000 fine if you get caught “doing what you want” without approval. Don’t think you will get through customs in the airport unless you meet the criteria, though, so if getting right back on the plane is “doing what you want,” then I guess you will be.
Guessing my passport give me the right no problem to come home!
When I have the Vaccine and fly back I will do as I please I tell you that!
Sounds good!