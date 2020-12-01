Turtle farm bosses to give back pay-hike ‘mistake’

Cayman Turtle Centre COO Peggy Hamilton appears before PAC Tuesday

(CNS): The CEO and chief operating officer of the Cayman Turtle Centre, aka the Turtle Farm, will be paying back the salary hike they and other senior staff received by mistake. COO Peggy Hamilton told the Public Accounts Committee Tuesday that, following a board meeting, she and CEO Tim Adam would be returning the cash and a resolution had been passed for others who benefitted from the error to pay back the money if they chose to do so.

Given the significant subsidy the farm takes from the public purse to keep the doors open, the PAC had raised concerns about the salary increases that staff there had been paid, especially senior staff, including the CEO.

At a previous PAC hearing last month the so-called salary hike ‘mistake’ was detailed by the CEO and COO, which caused considerable concern for committee members and a major public backlash. As a result, an additional PAC hearing was fixed to revisit the issue this week to allow committee members to look more closely on how the mistake happened, how it was handled when it was uncovered and what the resolution is going to be.

Hamilton outlined a complex realignment of salaries and new pay policy at the facility that led to the error and how it took more than one year to uncover.

Initially, the board, at the suggestion of Adam, had opted to allow all those who had benefitted from the misunderstanding or misinterpretation of the pay policy that led to an additional pay hike to keep the pay increase. But they would not receive future increases until they arrived where they should be on the pay scale.

But when she returned before the committee, Hamilton revealed that the board has now passed a resolution that will allow people to pay back the incorrect hike on a voluntary basis and both she and Adam have agreed to do so starting from this month’s pay.

Hamilton claimed that both she and the CEO “had no issue in paying this back” but it was important that they followed the proper process. She confirmed that the HR Manager Yentel McGaw was also paying back her increase.

The COO, who has ultimate responsibility for human resources, admitted that she had not seen the mistake and it was almost a year before she noticed that something was wrong. She said it was only then that she had the “opportunity to do the due diligence”, and at that point she raised the red flag.

She said that McGaw had argued that it was correct and it took a while to work out that a mistake had been made. However, when McGaw appeared before the committee she confirmed that the salary reviews had all been done at the direction of, and in consultation with, Hamilton.

McGaw also said that Hamilton had directed changes to job descriptions for various posts at the facility that had appeared to reflect some manipulation to make the jobs fit pre-selected overseas candidates. This conflicted with what Hamilton had told the PAC at the previous hearing, when she denied any manipulation or changes to job descriptions to find specific candidates.

Hamilton again referred to the investigations that remain underway at the farm and said that she was unable to comment on whether or not the former chief financial officer was involved in any of the fraud or theft being investigated.