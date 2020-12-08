Traveller ‘escaped’ from quarantine
(CNS): Police are investigating another breach of isolation by a traveller who has been at a government-run facility. The man went missing from what is supposed to be a secure quarantine location on Sunday. Officials who revealed the breach in a release Monday evening did not say how long the man was in the community before he was tracked down or whether he was positive for the virus on arrival.
In a brief statement Travel Cayman said the man will have to complete the required period of isolation back at the government facility, where a thorough review of the security arrangements are underway.
Public Health officials are now contact tracing and said a further update will be provided in due course.
Police are said to still be investigating three other breaches of quarantine by travellers over the last few weeks but there has been no confirmation yet whether Skylar Mack or anyone else will be charged in connection with the breach at a jet ski event on 29 November.
To the fools who said this couldn’t happen! This is the only person to get caught!
Needless to say this was in Prospect the now most deprived constituency in the Cayman Islands. #thanksaustinharris . If any of my fellow Prospect citizens read this we deserve better guys.
No one except the fake news media has ever pretended that these facilities are “secure “
1300+ in quarantine/isolation!! No wonder they’re having “escapes” – there’re too many to manage!!
DR. Tasha, pause the arrivals!! DUH!
All reasons now for max fines!!
Either government and those responsible lock this shit down, or firmer border control measures will be required and demanded. That is our choice. The systems the good. The identification and enforcement of breaches are a joke. It seems we remain awful at enforcement around here, including when lives are at stake.
Look at that……an ppl woulda believe say a good good law abiding ppl come a cayman. The earth surface full a all sort a ppl….and believe it or not they vacay where you live……if I laugh….
Hasn’t Skylar Mack already been charged and given 40 hours of community service?