Traveller ‘escaped’ from quarantine

(CNS): Police are investigating another breach of isolation by a traveller who has been at a government-run facility. The man went missing from what is supposed to be a secure quarantine location on Sunday. Officials who revealed the breach in a release Monday evening did not say how long the man was in the community before he was tracked down or whether he was positive for the virus on arrival.

In a brief statement Travel Cayman said the man will have to complete the required period of isolation back at the government facility, where a thorough review of the security arrangements are underway.

Public Health officials are now contact tracing and said a further update will be provided in due course.

Police are said to still be investigating three other breaches of quarantine by travellers over the last few weeks but there has been no confirmation yet whether Skylar Mack or anyone else will be charged in connection with the breach at a jet ski event on 29 November.