Tourism stipend extended to June

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell in Parliament on Friday

(CNS): Workers and water or tour operators who have been furloughed or unable to run their businesses since the borders were closed to tourists in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive another six months of monthly support from government. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said Friday that the monthly payment of $1,000 being given to nearly 2,900 people will continue until June.

The decision reflects the fact that government is not expecting any significant reopening of tourism anytime soon. And while government has so far laid out around CI$15.6 million to help those who are suffering the most as a result of the COVID-19 situation, he said it would now find another CI$18 million to continue the support until tourism can resume.

He said that because of the foresight and determination of the coalition government, which had put funds aside for a rainy day, it was able to directly support those most affected by the pandemic.

“Since we are not yet at the stage where we can safely reopen our borders to tourists, I am pleased to confirm that the ministry will be extending the stipend payments for an additional six months, from January to June 2021,” he told Parliament. “Here in Cayman, we are blessed to be living in a relatively safe bubble, going about our business as normal… But beyond our borders, it is a very different story.”

The minister pointed out the challenges ahead for tourism. “Many of our source market cities are re-entering lockdowns or renewing restrictions to try to curtail the virus spread. This paints a bleak picture in terms of when we will likely be able to bring back tourism,” he stated.

Optimistic about the positive developments relating to vaccines and the expected arrival of the first shots in Cayman next month, he said that would be “the game-changing equalizer the world has been waiting for”.

Kirkconnell added, “Having a vaccine will allow us to take the first step

on the road towards safely rebuilding our tourism industry… to pave the way for our borders to safely reopen and visitors to return to our shores, restoring gainful employment to thousands of Caymanians.”