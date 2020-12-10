Tourism presses campaign to open borders
(CNS): Ritz-Carlton general manager Marc Langevin, the new president of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), is pressing on with the campaign to open Cayman’s borders to visitors. As cases of COVID-19 in the US, where most of those guests would come from, reach unprecedented levels and here in Cayman there are continued reports of quarantine breaches from home isolation and even government facilities, the Ritz GM maintained that the risks can be mitigated.
While Cayman is currently in the enviable position of being free of coronavirus community transmission, Langevin has made no secret that he believes that relaxing the strict border control to encourage more tourism is worth the risk. The newly elected head of the local tourism body has stressed the economic losses in the sector over the goal government has of saving lives by keeping the virus out of the wider community.
“If we want to have a chance at a reasonable level of business by the end of 2021, the vision of a progressive path, and hope for the achievement of key milestones of success needs to be created,” he said in press release from CITA this week.
“With the introduction of the vaccine, combined with additional layered protocols for testing, tracing and monitoring measures, risks can be mitigated for the general public and stay-over visitations resume without compromising our enviable quality of life,” he added.
However, with the first vaccines being injected into arms in the UK just this week, most experts are warning that this inoculation against COVID-19 will not have any meaningful impact until the spring or summer of next year. Meanwhile, as the crisis grows in the US, the daily death toll from COVID-19 was over 3,000 for the first time Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Nevertheless, the CITA board’s vision for 2021 is that by Easter 2021, stayover tourism will be 25% of 2019’s record breaking levels, then 50% by the middle of summer and a 75% return by Thanksgiving. The board claimed it had “reviewed the best practices from other Caribbean destinations and learned from the well tested protocols that Cayman could use in safely reopening the borders”.
CITA VP Michael Tibbetts, who owns resorts on each of the three islands, said CITA wasn’t calling for the doors to be thrown open and let everyone in but that Cayman had to find a way to allow visitors back while balancing the risk.
“We have a duty to first and foremost protect our community and employees from the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “However, we know that the virus will not be eradicated from the planet in the foreseeable future, so we need to develop a data driven approach that balances risk reduction with a logistically feasible strategy that allows visitors to return to Cayman.”
The release noted that tourism employees and the related businesses have been the hardest hit over the last nine months since the closure of ports in Cayman. While some people have not felt the economic strain from the absence of tourism, for others, the effect has been devastating.
The CITA board said they are representing the workers as well as affected tourism businesses whose livelihoods have been impacted by the closure.
The board said it was engaged in transparent communication with the community and the government, working with officials to collaboratively develop and implement protocols for testing, health monitoring, operating, tracing, isolation and vaccination so the borders can safely reopen in 2021.
Too many people are economically suffering here now. Surely we can examine some of the best practices in Barbados and Bermuda. We cannot go another year shutting down tourism like we are currently. We need to adapt in a reasonable and responsible way. It is not an all or nothing proposition as it has been the last couple of months.
We are headed for total economic disaster in 2021 with so many businesses going under or on the brink of going under. The only people who will survive will be in financial services.
We should follow Bermuda. It’s worked fantastically well with no, well some, well maybe quite a bit of, community transmission, and the Bermuda Premier most definitely did not say:
“We are in the midst of a large outbreak of the coronavirus here on our shores. The scale and scope of the number of positive cases is alarming and proves that we are not exempt from the realities of this global pandemic.We got complacent and we believed our own hype.”
Sorry, but the Cayman Islands public owes no duty to the thousands of migrant non-Caymanian workers that are imported to staff these hotels, nor to the rotten millionaire/billionaire hotel owners, who would lay them all off during a global business interruption humanitarian crisis, to spare a dent to their own billfold and decades of retained earnings. These bad actors would then gaslight their own layoffs choices as reason to invite danger to our shores? Cry me a river, on their callous and greedy disregard. Why do we give them any platform?
This guy is a typical anything for money and my career me me me why doesn’t he get on a plane and piss off we are so fed up of these self righteous entitled idiots go join Trump and get Covid … Sure his boss Dart doesn’t want Covid reason he stays put here these day
Keep it closed, lives worth more 5han dollars.
I really don’t understand CNS’s stance here apart from trying to make CITA look bad.
By their own comments here CITA have stated their first priority is in protecting the community from Covid 19. However the reality is that we will have vaccines here shortly protecting those who are most vulnerable to Covid 19 and that means by Easter we should be in a position where all vulnerable people will be protected.
It is therefore perfectly valid for CITA to be asking the question “What happens next” and pushing the government for answers as to how they intend to start opening up, something this government has failed to do from day 1 of this Panedemic.
The reason you see so many posts about government having no plan is that it’s true. They have no real strategy beyond the current one of keeping us closed off to the world and waiting it out.
The trouble is that the vaccines will not stop Covid quickly. It will be here for the next few years at a minimum and we need to start planning what we are going to do to live with it and deal with it.
When government closed off Cayman to international travel it was to protect those who were vulnerable to the virus. Those over 65 and with specific conditions. If the vaccines protect those people there is no reason to keep Cayman closed off to tourism generally and we will need a real plan about how we will gradually reduce restrictions to allow more and more visitors. It is time government engaged with CITA rather than ignored it, which is has done for the whole pandemic so far.
The Cayman Islands decided early in 2020 that dead customers are not repeat customers. I think that still holds true, especially looking at my intact healthy family, and while enjoying the freedoms we have. We didn’t want ANY risk, or to play this deadly game for short-sighted money. Happily, a very rare instance where Cayman Islands policy really out-shined that of any and all world-leading G-nation states.
When are all tourism employees going to be vaccinated? Then, when are prospective guests going to be vaccinated?
A few weeks after vaccination, with proof they have been vaccinated (yes, including anyone who may be pregnant and children) then maybe they can come without quarantining. Maybe.
AND NO CRUISE SHIPS!
Now when are you going to start employing Caymanians in meaningful roles?
If the CITA is going to commit to pay the health expenses and funeral arrangements for the inevitable hospitalisations and deaths from their suggestion to open the border (so they can make profits) then I will be happy to entertain their suggestions.
If the CITA is going to provide monetary compensation to the persons who will inevitably lose vulnerable family members due to their greed then I will be happy to entertain their suggestions.
If the CITA is going to provide incomes for the vulnerable persons like my mother who will have to return to locking themselves in their homes due to pre-existing conditions or being immunocompromised from the high risk that tourists (especially American tourists) will pose then I will be happy to entertain their ideas.
Otherwise I have no interest in hearing a single solitary thing they have to say.
People in tourism have always known their industry was at the mercy of global trends and events, whether they be economic downturns leading to reduced discretionary spending among consumers (e.g fewer persons participating in vacations and trips) or Hurricanes and other natural disasters and yes pandemics. It is unfortunate that this has happened but the second you start suggesting that my family be put at risk so that you can make a few bucks I lose every ounce of sympathy
for you, because you’ll have to forgive me but lives are worth more than selling knick knacks, filling boats and lining the pockets of foreign hoteliers.
People begged for years for the CIG to push diversifying the economy so that unfortunate incidents like this could be avoided and the Tourism industry has resisted that at every step, as far as I am concerned you all made your beds, and now you have to sleep in them.
An economy and industry can be revived at a later date, until the CITA has the ability or the power to revive a corpse their statements, plans and ideas are completely, totally and utterly irrelevant. Tourism will never be more important than protecting our own.
Look at what is currently going on in Bermuda who they were up until this point encouraging us to emulate, it only takes one reckless or dishonest tourist to put us all back into a 2 month lockdown or send dozens to the hospital or graves.
We do not have the capacity here to risk outbreak, when ICU beds are full they are full and we will have to start digging graves.
Will the CITA also like to expand their responsibilities to pallbearing and last rites?
Build our damn port!
Why doesn’t this idiot just shut up. Look at Bermuda, T&C, Jamaica etc.,opening up doesn’t benefit the people or Government. Hotels make money but people die and Government incurs more medical and preventative expenses than the hotels make so it’s a negative sum.
A tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury signifying nothing.
Maybe Marc should consider moving to Bermuda, things are going really well over there.
https://www.royalgazette.com/health/news/article/20201210/covid-19-test-demand-surges-as-active-cases-reach-103/
And Sweden is proof that it is nothing more than a common cold.
https://www.businessinsider.com/sweden-coronavirus-surge-alarm-stockholm-hospitals-herd-immunity-strategy-2020-12
Whilst I sympathize with people who work in the tourism industry, we have a local economy with around 80% of people working. Locals have supported our tourism industry where possible, staycations, eating out more, ordering in, boat trips but CITA will alienate the local population if they push to get the borders open and we all end up back in lockdown. Yes let’s follow Bermuda….. that’s all we’ve been hearing, Bermuda have got tourism back. Now where are Bermuda – going into Christmas with community spread, bars closed, restaurants closed, people wearing masks. We need the vaccine before we start allowing our borders to open any more than they are now.
I understand his desperation … but no, not yet with what is going on in Cayman’s number one tourism market. Maybe by late spring.