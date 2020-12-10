Tourism presses campaign to open borders

(CNS): Ritz-Carlton general manager Marc Langevin, the new president of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), is pressing on with the campaign to open Cayman’s borders to visitors. As cases of COVID-19 in the US, where most of those guests would come from, reach unprecedented levels and here in Cayman there are continued reports of quarantine breaches from home isolation and even government facilities, the Ritz GM maintained that the risks can be mitigated.

While Cayman is currently in the enviable position of being free of coronavirus community transmission, Langevin has made no secret that he believes that relaxing the strict border control to encourage more tourism is worth the risk. The newly elected head of the local tourism body has stressed the economic losses in the sector over the goal government has of saving lives by keeping the virus out of the wider community.

“If we want to have a chance at a reasonable level of business by the end of 2021, the vision of a progressive path, and hope for the achievement of key milestones of success needs to be created,” he said in press release from CITA this week.

“With the introduction of the vaccine, combined with additional layered protocols for testing, tracing and monitoring measures, risks can be mitigated for the general public and stay-over visitations resume without compromising our enviable quality of life,” he added.

However, with the first vaccines being injected into arms in the UK just this week, most experts are warning that this inoculation against COVID-19 will not have any meaningful impact until the spring or summer of next year. Meanwhile, as the crisis grows in the US, the daily death toll from COVID-19 was over 3,000 for the first time Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nevertheless, the CITA board’s vision for 2021 is that by Easter 2021, stayover tourism will be 25% of 2019’s record breaking levels, then 50% by the middle of summer and a 75% return by Thanksgiving. The board claimed it had “reviewed the best practices from other Caribbean destinations and learned from the well tested protocols that Cayman could use in safely reopening the borders”.

CITA VP Michael Tibbetts, who owns resorts on each of the three islands, said CITA wasn’t calling for the doors to be thrown open and let everyone in but that Cayman had to find a way to allow visitors back while balancing the risk.

“We have a duty to first and foremost protect our community and employees from the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “However, we know that the virus will not be eradicated from the planet in the foreseeable future, so we need to develop a data driven approach that balances risk reduction with a logistically feasible strategy that allows visitors to return to Cayman.”

The release noted that tourism employees and the related businesses have been the hardest hit over the last nine months since the closure of ports in Cayman. While some people have not felt the economic strain from the absence of tourism, for others, the effect has been devastating.

The CITA board said they are representing the workers as well as affected tourism businesses whose livelihoods have been impacted by the closure.

The board said it was engaged in transparent communication with the community and the government, working with officials to collaboratively develop and implement protocols for testing, health monitoring, operating, tracing, isolation and vaccination so the borders can safely reopen in 2021.