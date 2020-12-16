Tour operators knocked back from grants

Troy Leacock

(CNS): A grant programme set up to help tourism and watersports operators struggling to keep their businesses afloat while there are no visitors is rejecting many of them, stakeholders in the sector have said. While several non-related or indirectly-related tourism companies that are less impacted by the lockdown have succeeded in securing grants, the small businesses it was designed to help are being rejected.

Local watersports operator Troy Leacock, the owner of Crazy Crab, managed to secure a grant himself but he is concerned about his colleagues in the sector who have not been so lucky. Leacock said he believes the process may have gone awry and the criteria need to be more transparent.

Emerging as a leading advocate and spokesperson for Caymanian watersports operators, Leacock wrote to Commerce Minister Joey Hew, who is responsible for the grant programme, about the number of small businesses that are fully owned by Caymanians being knocked back when they applied for the grant. He said these were some of the people most impacted by the continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

More than a dozen wholly Caymanian-owned watersports companies had been rejected when Leacock first raised his concerns about this second phase of the small business support package. But in an email to CNS he said that number is increasing every day.

“Despite my company being approved for the grant, I will continue to lobby for financial support for my fellow Caymanian operators, because it is necessary and fair for this industry to be supported by the government,” he said. “Considering that this year to date, government has a revenue surplus of $32.2 million, it is simply unacceptable that the industry sector most comprised of Caymanian owners and employees is not fully supported to survive.”

In his correspondence with Leacock, Hew acknowledged some of the difficulties that the schemes present to operators.

The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development, which is part of the Department of Commerce and Investment, was established to help small local businesses floored by the border shutdown stay afloat by helping them adapt their services to the local domestic market or pivot to a new type of service.

Hew said it was not designed, as phase one had been, to be a cash grant but to support and assist the development and adaption of small and micro sized businesses that had some chance of surviving.

Hew said this mandate made it very difficult to award some watersports applications. However, he said he recognised the problem and was seeking Cabinet approval to provide another one-time grant “in the region of three thousand dollars” to those who were unsuccessful in this current phase but have a legitimate need. He said that if he was able to secure the extra cash it would not be available until after the New Year.

While Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell announced that the CI$1,000 per month stipend for workers and some small business owners was being extended to June, not all operators are receiving that grant. Many have significant overheads to pay as well, as they battle to stay in business in preparation for the return of visitors later next year.

They also face problems covering health insurance for themselves and workers that they are trying to keep employed. Leacock said business owners are still waiting to hear what is happening with the Health Insurance Premium Assistance Programme (PAP) since it expired in the summer.

“Despite repeated communication with all the relevant authorities and ministers, we still have no indication if and when health insurance premium assistance will resume,” he added.