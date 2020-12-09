Three Global Citizens now in the Cayman Islands

(CNS): Government’s plan to attract wealthy people who are able to work or run their overseas businesses from this jurisdiction virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be gaining traction. Officials said there are now 60 applications being processed under the Global Citizen Concierge Programme, 22 of them have been approved. Three applicants and their families are now on island, one of whom has already been cleared from quarantine.

In Tuesday’s media update on the programme, the deputy director of marketing and promotions at the Department of Tourism (DoT), Jane Scaletta, said things were going really well. Fears that very few people would up sticks and make this temporary move were apparently unfounded.

While there was no expectation it would attract pre-pandemic visitor numbers, applications so far have met the monthly average target.

“People are saying that they don’t feel safe at the moment in the United States,” Scaletta said, adding that the majority of the applicants so far are from the US, with Canadian and British applicants making up most of the rest. Cayman’s efforts to keep the virus at bay was a significant attraction, she noted.

Government has invested around $100,000 promoting the project, which it will easily recover in fees from the first groups to be approved, but Scaletta said that the programme is being spread by word of mouth too. It has also gained a considerable amount of free press, given the attention the international media has paid to what are being dubbed as ‘digital nomads’.

The 22 approved applications now represent 50 people who are already approved to come to the Cayman Islands in the next few weeks, and more than $41,000 has been collected in fees, with $112,000 more coming in. But Gary Hendricks-Dominguez, DoT’s events manager, explained that this is only a fraction of the money that will flow into the economy as a result of what the families will spend once they are here.

The officials said that there is a vigorous process, which is handled by the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), while the DoT is acting as the concierge, assisting those who are making the applications. Anyone wanting to become a Global Citizen must have a minimum income of $100,000 and conduct business that is not related or connected to the Cayman Islands.

The ‘digital nomads’ are responsible for securing their own accommodation for their period of quarantine as well as for their extended stay here. Successful applicants do not receive a visa but a Global Citizen Exemption Certificate, which makes them essentially temporary residents.

The applications are made through an online portal and the fee per applicant is US$1,469 plus US$500 for each dependent.