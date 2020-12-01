Testing remains key in fight against HIV

.

(CNS): While the world is preoccupied by the impact of COVID-19, World Aids Day serves as a reminder that it is not the only contagious virus in our communities. However, the HIV/AIDS pandemic has passed on some valuable lessons. Given the enormous strides being made in the treatment of HIV, over 38 million people around the world now live with AIDS but testing remains a critical factor in saving lives and reducing the spread.

The Health Services Authority’s Public Health Department and the Cayman Islands Red Cross will offer free HIV and STI testing and counselling this week. While a shift in attitudes and improvements in treatment have been instrumental in the success of the HIV/AIDS response around the world, testing remains fundamental.

STI and HIV Programme Coordinator Laura Elniski at the HSA said the defeat of AIDS as a public health threat depends, too, on how the world responds to COVID-19.

“This year the COVID-19 has demonstrated that, during a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe,” she stated. “Leaving people behind is not an option if we are to succeed. Eliminating stigma and discrimination, putting people at the centre and grounding our responses in human rights and gender-responsive approaches are crucial to ending the colliding pandemics of HIV and COVID-19.”

World Aids Day is an opportunity for the community to come together to take stock of how far the world has come in the fight against HIV. This year’s theme is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility”.

Even in the face of COVID-19, HIV remains one of the world’s most serious public health challenges. Here in Cayman there are around 70 people living with the virus. And in his address marking the day, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the government and his ministry remained fully committed to providing access to testing and treatment.

“Testing is the essential first step to accessing treatment and one way of promoting our solidarity and shared commitment to preventing new HIV infections,” he said.

While the minister spoke about the importance of personal responsibility, Seymour fell short of promoting safe sex practices, such as using condoms, one of the most important tools in the fight against the spread of HIV. He added that “stigma and discrimination” as well as social inequalities and exclusion were key barriers to people getting the help they need, which this year is also being compounded by the pandemic.

“Notwithstanding the challenges of 2020, we have come a long way with medical science and know that many of these people can go on to live happy, healthy and normal lives,” he said. “The Ministry of Health continues its pledge to work to reduce stigma, to support education and sexual health campaigns that are vital to ensure everyone enjoys positive health outcomes.”

While the Caribbean has seen significant improvements in HIV infection trends, the Cayman Islands Red Cross said that the region still has the second highest rate of HIV prevalence in the world after Sub-Saharan Africa. One of the reasons for that is child sexual abuse, one of “the social and cultural factors driving the epidemic in the region”, officials stated.

“We must recognise that sex education is both HIV prevention work and child protection work,” the local charity said. “The Cayman Islands Red Cross remains committed to doing its part in advocating for and delivering comprehensive training, education and awareness programmes that are evidence based, best-practices inspired, and inclusive of all members of our community.”

Meanwhile, the Cayman AIDS Foundation CAF) pledges to continue the fight to ensure all persons have equal access to prevention programmes and support people living with HIV and fight against stigma, and discrimination towards all.