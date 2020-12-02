Tags are working, officials claim

(CNS): The electronic monitoring technology used by local law enforcement agencies is working and the Department of Public Safety Communications’ processes that support the tags are also operating as designed, officials have said, despite last week’s departure of 14 Cuban migrants who were being monitored using the devices. By the time DPSC spotted the unlawful movement, the group had already gone. A follow up statement on the inquiry by the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) into the recent departure of the migrants suggests that timing, rather than technology, was the problem in this case.

The tags, normally reserved for offenders, had been given to CBC so they could monitor the migrants, who had been released into the community on human rights grounds while their asylum claims were processed.

According to the statement, the Electronic Monitoring Centre, which is operated by the DPSC, contacted border control when alerts were detected from the tags that the migrants appeared to be “engaging in movements outside of the terms and conditions of their release from detention”. But given the circumstances, the range of movement for the migrants would be much wider than the parameters given to offenders.

No timeline has been confirmed by officials as to how long it was before the CBC, with the assistance of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, responded to the alerts, but officials said that following the investigation it was clear that the Cuban migrants had already left the Cayman Islands territorial waters by the time the CBC was alerted.

In addition to the DPSC and the coast guard, the CBC is also receiving international cooperation with their inquiry. The Cubans turned up in Mexican waters at the weekend in a 30ft vessel named Capt. Joshua, where they were rescued by the Mexican Navy.

Officials said that the migrants were not considered criminal offenders and their treatment and processing are governed by the UNHCR 1951 Geneva Convention and its 1967 Protocol on the Treatment of Refugees.

The tagging programme has now been used successfully by various government agencies within the criminal justice system, including the police, courts and prison. And while there have been a number of cases of prisoners tampering with the tags in order to breach curfews, in some cases to commit more crime, the tags have provided a sensible alternative to remanding everyone charged with a crime given the pressure on the local prison system.