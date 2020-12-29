Suspect charged in Christmas Eve killing

Michael Aaron Bush

(CNS): A 20-year-old-man from George Town has been charged with the murder of Michael Aaron Bush (22) from West Bay following a fight outside a nightclub complex in the Strand Plaza in the early hours of Christmas Eve. He was arrested on suspicion of the killing at the weekend after he handed himself in to police at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre and is expected to make a brief appearance in court today, Tuesday 29 December.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to the event and those leading up to when Bush was stabbed multiple times.

There are reports that serious complaints were made that night about how the incident was handled by the RCIPS. Police confirmed Tuesday that comments had been about the response time of the police to the scene of the murder. As a result, the RCIPS voluntarily referred the matter to the Office of the Ombudsman and an investigation into the matter has now been launched.

Nevertheless, Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who is in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, commended the team working the case and the units who have supported the inquiry so far. “The officers have been out in numbers over the holidays to ensure that the investigation progresses as diligently and swiftly as possible. We will continue to do the same as the investigation progresses,” he said.

Detective Inspector Dave Morrison, who is the senior investigating officer for this investigation, thanked the members of the public who have already assisted the police and urged anyone else who was present at the location at the time to contact the major incident room (MIR) directly, and in confidence.