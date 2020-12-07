Smiles and handshakes for guilty speaker
(CNS): Government leaders were all smiles and handshakes as they were greeted by House Speaker McKeeva Bush on Friday at the official naming of Parliament, just 24 hours after he appeared in court and admitted assaulting a female bar manager in a drunken frenzy earlier this year. Bush was in full ceremonial garb as he presided over the historic proceedings.
The governor, chief justice and premier were all formally greeted by Bush as they arrived at the renamed political house. Bush even formally greeted the police guard before entering the chamber.
Recalling his 35-year history in the Legislative Assembly and what he said were his own achievements, the speaker attacked people for complaining on social media and the radio and took aim at those who might poke fun of the occasion.
Bush said he was “ringing this warning bell” about those leading the charge against everything and that it was not beneficial “that they are prepared to behave irresponsibly to get their way”. The long-standing member for West Bay said the people who were at times tearing down the church and undermining government at every level had done nothing “but talk with nice flowery language”.
He said people were urging others to demonstrate about everything, “and maybe demonstrate against the speaker too”.
Bush made no mention of why people might want to protest against him retaining his high office, given his admission of violence and public intoxication.
The speaker went on to commend the current coalition government and said people should be grateful for the Cayman Islands, given the situation here compared to other countries.
The speaker’s address was followed by Governor Martyn Roper’s throne speech for the state opening of Parliament and Premier Alden McLaughlin’s address.
Bush then went on to hand out commemorative symbolic keys made from Caymanite to each member of Parliament, with the exception of Roy McTaggart and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly who were not present for the celebrations, shook hands and smiled for the photo opportunity.
With the exception of Ezzard Miller, no members of Parliament, including the three female members, have responded to requests from CNS for comment on Bush’s guilty pleas last week, the admissions about his drunken behaviour and the expletive laden message he had sent about his victim.
See the ceremony on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
“Look at my pretty blonde hair…I’m just a little girl too…don’t be ignorint”
And Caymanians wonder why firms and businesses want to hire expats instead of them…it’s because many locals see this type of behaviour as normal and then carry those ethics and morals into the workplace. And yes, Caymanians see this as ok because they continue to vote for this loser, no one protests his continued presence as Speaker and no one calls their MLA telling them to say something about it.
I wasn’t really a big fan of Ezzard before but he is the only one with a true set of cajones and the only one who won’t kiss ass for convenience. If he wasn’t so anti-expat sometimes he would make a great Premier.
Much rather hire expat lawyer who only beat their wives…or crash cars into elderly tourists.
Cayman, what the hell are you doing?
This man pled guilty. And here he is. Lording it up at a historical event.
Cayman has let itself down.
Violent drunken thug objects to being criticised for being a violent drunken thug.
What a great day for ‘Parliament’
How ‘honourable’ they all are
We should be so proud to have such a bunch of second-rate, venal chancers representing us.
It’s business as usual in Parliament today with Keke still in the speaker chair. The rest of them (except Ezzard) should be ashamed of themselves for not standing up against Keke. If they are all afraid of what might be exposed if Keke seeks retribution for them removing him a speaker they are not fit for office either and should step aside. They are representatives of the people and not there to protect their own self interests.
Disgusting. Do none of these spineless politicians have wives, mothers or daughters? Ezzard Miller hates me but I have to begrudgingly acknowledge that he is the only one of them with any courage or decency.
Vomit inducing picture of an abuser and an enabler. Not a hint of shame in CIG. A truly sad day in Caymanian history.
Sir Governor, please step in and right this wrong. Dismiss him from this high standing of our government. We the people need to see this and demand respect and proper governance!. If you are claiming guilty you must pay the price MAC! Step down or be dismissed in SHAME! Show some humility and remorse for your actions!
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Love how everyone was outraged that Saunders and Bryan wrote character letters for Mrs. Hill during her trial but nobody is commenting on
the smiles,
the handshakes,
and the blind eyes that have been blatantly turned are
ENDORSING
the horrific actions of the Speaker on and towards a woman but more on his absolutely abhorrent behaviour as a representative of Cayman for YEARS.
Beyond ridiculous.
Beyond.
Rediculous in fact!
Someone knows where the skeletons are buried……….maybe that’s why the silence is deafening?
Is this what the celebrated Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu meant when he penned these lines?
” When the courts are decked in splendour
Weeds choke the fields
and the granaries are bare.
When the gentry wears embroidered robes
hiding their sharpened swords; gorge themselves on
fancy foods.
Own more than they van ever use
They are the worst of brigands
They have surely lost the way.
“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for men of good will to do nothing .”
Edmund Burke
One UDP, always UDP.
http://archive.caymannewsservice.com/2009/03/24/former-education-minister-on-udp-hustings/
Cayman hang your heads in shame
caymanians know nothing of shame or accountability. cayman is a place build on ignorance and entitlement.
we should be embarrassed by all of this but apparently it is fine.
It IS. NOT. FINE.
It is truly shameful. Any Member of Parliament who does not speak out against Mr. Bush should be voted out next year. It’s time to stand up for women and get rid of these misogynistic hypocrites.
He is warning people? People Behave irresponsibly? Have all members of Cayman Parliament gone bonkers? What is going on here? The man clearly demonstrates delusion of grandeur. Unfathomable.
Anyone who extended his hand to greet him is enabling violence against women in the Cayman Islands and inflicting more pain to the victim of the assault.
Has Speaker been evaluated for mental deviations? His continued behavior of threats against people is not normal. In fact, it is shocking.
Where is the strong letter of condemnation from the Ministers Association, or a public demonstration from the church groups on the steps of the LA, including their big signs, against an admitted woman beater and drunkard occupying the Speakers seat?
Bishop Sykes, do you have any anything to day about our politicians who admit drunken acts of violence against women?
You are all so quick to condem gays though.
Tell me, which “sin” is worse?
He did call her a lesbian, so the Minister’s Association cannot go against him. Somewhere in the bible it states that lesbians should be beat with any item that you find in the kitchen.
How totally and utterly disgusting. Every single politician in Cayman should stand down for supporting this vile creature (Ezzard Miller aside). It’s an affront to everyone that these pictures were actually allowed to be taken.
Ezzard shook his hand and accepted the gift as well
Is he a sociopath?
Good on Mr. Speaker for addressing the problems of Cayman society.
And so? I do not see any voters calling for his resignation. MPs are the voice of the people so are people going to remain quiet? You need not shout to be heard; a silent protest with placards across from the Parliament would do, but do we have enough people the balls to do it? Where are the Katinas? Where the Ministers’ Association? Where the groups against abuse? Not a peep.
Great picture of two frauds! West Bay has to get rid of their clowns.
I’m super excited to be voting in one of their constituencies this time around. Hopefully, my vote will count to vote at least one of the frauds out.
Time to vote Tara out in 2021
Time to vote Juliana out in 2021
Time to vote Barbara out in 2021
They support McKeeva Bush and do not represent female voters in their districts.
No masks, no social distancing? Great example to the rest of us?
No longer required here. Get over it .
May not be ‘required’ but not smart not to do it considering that, by age and weight, he’s in the very high risk category.
Er…. Cayman is COVID free except for incoming travellers who have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine – no shortcuts! Only people wearing masks are those who still choose to do so! No distancing required! Get your facts straight before you comment.
As women Tara Rivers Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Barbara Connolly showed us all they have no shame no standards and are not champions against violence especially the female victims. They do not deserve to represent any woman on this island. SHAME SHAME SHAME.
They all need to go along with all the other cowards who have nothing to say in the LA.
Where are the religious groups like Ministers Association and all the others who fight for morality and doing the right things in this Christian country? Is violence against women acceptable to the members of the LA? This is a national disgrace.
Only in Cayman…………….