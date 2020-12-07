Smiles and handshakes for guilty speaker

| 07/12/2020 | 38 Comments
Cayman News Service
Minister Tara Rivers and Speaker McKeeva Bush at the name changing ceremony

(CNS): Government leaders were all smiles and handshakes as they were greeted by House Speaker McKeeva Bush on Friday at the official naming of Parliament, just 24 hours after he appeared in court and admitted assaulting a female bar manager in a drunken frenzy earlier this year. Bush was in full ceremonial garb as he presided over the historic proceedings.

The governor, chief justice and premier were all formally greeted by Bush as they arrived at the renamed political house. Bush even formally greeted the police guard before entering the chamber.

Recalling his 35-year history in the Legislative Assembly and what he said were his own achievements, the speaker attacked people for complaining on social media and the radio and took aim at those who might poke fun of the occasion.

Bush said he was “ringing this warning bell” about those leading the charge against everything and that it was not beneficial “that they are prepared to behave irresponsibly to get their way”. The long-standing member for West Bay said the people who were at times tearing down the church and undermining government at every level had done nothing “but talk with nice flowery language”.

He said people were urging others to demonstrate about everything, “and maybe demonstrate against the speaker too”.

Bush made no mention of why people might want to protest against him retaining his high office, given his admission of violence and public intoxication.

The speaker went on to commend the current coalition government and said people should be grateful for the Cayman Islands, given the situation here compared to other countries.

The speaker’s address was followed by Governor Martyn Roper’s throne speech for the state opening of Parliament and Premier Alden McLaughlin’s address.

Bush then went on to hand out commemorative symbolic keys made from Caymanite to each member of Parliament, with the exception of Roy McTaggart and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly who were not present for the celebrations, shook hands and smiled for the photo opportunity.

With the exception of Ezzard Miller, no members of Parliament, including the three female members, have responded to requests from CNS for comment on Bush’s guilty pleas last week, the admissions about his drunken behaviour and the expletive laden message he had sent about his victim.

See the ceremony on CIGTV below:

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 1:41 pm

    “Look at my pretty blonde hair…I’m just a little girl too…don’t be ignorint”

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 12:59 pm

    And Caymanians wonder why firms and businesses want to hire expats instead of them…it’s because many locals see this type of behaviour as normal and then carry those ethics and morals into the workplace. And yes, Caymanians see this as ok because they continue to vote for this loser, no one protests his continued presence as Speaker and no one calls their MLA telling them to say something about it.
    I wasn’t really a big fan of Ezzard before but he is the only one with a true set of cajones and the only one who won’t kiss ass for convenience. If he wasn’t so anti-expat sometimes he would make a great Premier.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 1:48 pm

      Much rather hire expat lawyer who only beat their wives…or crash cars into elderly tourists.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 12:54 pm

    Cayman, what the hell are you doing?

    This man pled guilty. And here he is. Lording it up at a historical event.

    Cayman has let itself down.

    Reply
  4. JTB says:
    07/12/2020 at 12:32 pm

    Violent drunken thug objects to being criticised for being a violent drunken thug.

    What a great day for ‘Parliament’

    How ‘honourable’ they all are

    We should be so proud to have such a bunch of second-rate, venal chancers representing us.

    Reply
  5. ThIs WrItInG Is VeRy IrRiTaTiNg says:
    07/12/2020 at 12:27 pm

    It’s business as usual in Parliament today with Keke still in the speaker chair. The rest of them (except Ezzard) should be ashamed of themselves for not standing up against Keke. If they are all afraid of what might be exposed if Keke seeks retribution for them removing him a speaker they are not fit for office either and should step aside. They are representatives of the people and not there to protect their own self interests.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 12:20 pm

    Disgusting. Do none of these spineless politicians have wives, mothers or daughters? Ezzard Miller hates me but I have to begrudgingly acknowledge that he is the only one of them with any courage or decency.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:54 am

    Vomit inducing picture of an abuser and an enabler. Not a hint of shame in CIG. A truly sad day in Caymanian history.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:52 am

    Sir Governor, please step in and right this wrong. Dismiss him from this high standing of our government. We the people need to see this and demand respect and proper governance!. If you are claiming guilty you must pay the price MAC! Step down or be dismissed in SHAME! Show some humility and remorse for your actions!

    Reply
  9. Ambassador of Absurdistan says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:46 am

    Just Another Day in Absurdistan

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:43 am

    Love how everyone was outraged that Saunders and Bryan wrote character letters for Mrs. Hill during her trial but nobody is commenting on

    the smiles,

    the handshakes,

    and the blind eyes that have been blatantly turned are

    ENDORSING

    the horrific actions of the Speaker on and towards a woman but more on his absolutely abhorrent behaviour as a representative of Cayman for YEARS.

    Beyond ridiculous.

    Beyond.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:43 am

    Someone knows where the skeletons are buried……….maybe that’s why the silence is deafening?

    Reply
  12. J.A.Roy Bodden says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:14 am

    Is this what the celebrated Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu meant when he penned these lines?

    ” When the courts are decked in splendour
    Weeds choke the fields
    and the granaries are bare.

    When the gentry wears embroidered robes
    hiding their sharpened swords; gorge themselves on
    fancy foods.
    Own more than they van ever use
    They are the worst of brigands

    They have surely lost the way.

    “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for men of good will to do nothing .”

    Edmund Burke

    Reply
  13. ELVIS says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:03 am

    Cayman hang your heads in shame

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 12:11 pm

      caymanians know nothing of shame or accountability. cayman is a place build on ignorance and entitlement.

      Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 11:01 am

    we should be embarrassed by all of this but apparently it is fine.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 12:59 pm

      It IS. NOT. FINE.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 1:11 pm

      It is truly shameful. Any Member of Parliament who does not speak out against Mr. Bush should be voted out next year. It’s time to stand up for women and get rid of these misogynistic hypocrites.

      Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:52 am

    He is warning people? People Behave irresponsibly? Have all members of Cayman Parliament gone bonkers? What is going on here? The man clearly demonstrates delusion of grandeur. Unfathomable.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:45 am

    Anyone who extended his hand to greet him is enabling violence against women in the Cayman Islands and inflicting more pain to the victim of the assault.

    Has Speaker been evaluated for mental deviations? His continued behavior of threats against people is not normal. In fact, it is shocking.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:44 am

    Where is the strong letter of condemnation from the Ministers Association, or a public demonstration from the church groups on the steps of the LA, including their big signs, against an admitted woman beater and drunkard occupying the Speakers seat?

    Bishop Sykes, do you have any anything to day about our politicians who admit drunken acts of violence against women?

    You are all so quick to condem gays though.

    Tell me, which “sin” is worse?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 11:52 am

      He did call her a lesbian, so the Minister’s Association cannot go against him. Somewhere in the bible it states that lesbians should be beat with any item that you find in the kitchen.

      Reply
  18. Kaye says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:43 am

    How totally and utterly disgusting. Every single politician in Cayman should stand down for supporting this vile creature (Ezzard Miller aside). It’s an affront to everyone that these pictures were actually allowed to be taken.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:39 am

    Is he a sociopath?

    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:33 am

    Good on Mr. Speaker for addressing the problems of Cayman society.

    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:32 am

    And so? I do not see any voters calling for his resignation. MPs are the voice of the people so are people going to remain quiet? You need not shout to be heard; a silent protest with placards across from the Parliament would do, but do we have enough people the balls to do it? Where are the Katinas? Where the Ministers’ Association? Where the groups against abuse? Not a peep.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:31 am

    Great picture of two frauds! West Bay has to get rid of their clowns.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 1:02 pm

      I’m super excited to be voting in one of their constituencies this time around. Hopefully, my vote will count to vote at least one of the frauds out.

      Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:30 am

    Time to vote Tara out in 2021
    Time to vote Juliana out in 2021
    Time to vote Barbara out in 2021

    They support McKeeva Bush and do not represent female voters in their districts.

    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:28 am

    No masks, no social distancing? Great example to the rest of us?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2020 at 10:47 am

      No longer required here. Get over it .

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        07/12/2020 at 12:33 pm

        May not be ‘required’ but not smart not to do it considering that, by age and weight, he’s in the very high risk category.

        Reply
    • Good anon says:
      07/12/2020 at 11:56 am

      Er…. Cayman is COVID free except for incoming travellers who have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine – no shortcuts! Only people wearing masks are those who still choose to do so! No distancing required! Get your facts straight before you comment.

      Reply
  25. Res Ipsa Loquitur says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:28 am

    As women Tara Rivers Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Barbara Connolly showed us all they have no shame no standards and are not champions against violence especially the female victims. They do not deserve to represent any woman on this island. SHAME SHAME SHAME.
    They all need to go along with all the other cowards who have nothing to say in the LA.
    Where are the religious groups like Ministers Association and all the others who fight for morality and doing the right things in this Christian country? Is violence against women acceptable to the members of the LA? This is a national disgrace.

    Reply
  26. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2020 at 10:27 am

    Only in Cayman…………….

    Reply

