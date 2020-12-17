Skylar and VJ now appealing jail time
(CNS): Skylar Mack (18) and Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet (24) have applied to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal after crown prosecutors successfully overturned a Summary Court sentence for their conviction for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules and had the couple sent to jail. Defence attorney Jonathan Hughes from Samson Law told CNS that the president of the appeal court has agreed to hold a special sitting to hear the case.
Hughes said Thursday that he was hopeful of getting the young couple before the country’s highest court early next week.
Mack (18), who is a pre-med student from the US, and local competitive jet ski rider Ramgeet were given four months prison time on Tuesday by Justice Roger Chapple. The judge overturned a 40-hour community service order handed to them by a magistrate last week following their conviction for breaching the Public Health Law COVID-19 regulations.
Legislators very recently imposed much stiffer penalties for isolation breaches in an effort to keep the islands COVID-19 free, and Mack and Ramgeet were the first people convicted of breaking quarantine laws since the change. When the pair were given what many in the community saw as an overly lenient punishment by the Summary Court, government pressed for the director of public prosecutions to appeal.
The appeal was successful and resulted in the pair going to HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively.
The news reached the US Thursday, when Good Morning America featured the story, including comments from Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack. She accused the authorities here of making an example of Skylar, especially as her COVID-19 tests were negative, and suggested that the punishment did not fit the crime.
Mack is from Georgia, where there are almost 569,000 cases of the virus, with almost half them active. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in that state so far, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
By Cayman standards, their sentence was ridiculously harsh. If they had stabbed someone they would not be in jail yet.
They’ve committed a crime on what possible basis can they appeal? Because you’re young, stupid, sorry and have no prior convictions is not a valid defense.
I am waiting to see who was involved in the other cases that have been “under investigation” for weeks. Why the secrecy and no information for the public?. No doubt jail time will be handed out no matter what the nationality of those involved.
3rd time to Court. Yet the double escapee hasn’t been to Court once.
yeah becareful what ya wish for with appeals court…penalty was up to 2yrs so better hope it dont go the other way
The total disregard and selfishness is EXACTLY the reason this punishment needs to stick.
Those who live here have sacrificed a lot to stay safe and are the envy of the world. The likes of Mack and her excuse-expousing family are the PRECISE reason we are having to be super slow and cautious as we open ourselves up again.
The reality is, the world is full of those who go about with total disregard for others.
So what if she has tested negative.
What if she was positive?
What would be the excuse then?
Would the same family and friends say “you are right” and let her get even harsher penalies?
We dodged a bullet – I am not sure how many Macks it will take before we aren’t so lucky.
What I am sure of is that she deserves the sMack she got, and so does he for disregarding the nation he calls home.
What about Mckeeva?
They couuld have been fined 10,000 each and 15 days in Jail, like same time in isolation
The jail time could be increased.