Six quarantined after weekend COVID-19 breach

Skylar Mack

(CNS): Six people are now in mandatory government quarantine following a breach of COVID-19 isolation protocols by Skylar Mack at a weekend Jet Ski event, and after public health officials completed their contacting tracing. A file regarding the case has been submitted to prosecutors for a ruling on the woman’s alleged offences, and others who may have been involved could also be prosecuted, Travel Cayman has said in a release.

The six individuals, including Mack, will be tested Thursday for the virus and again at the end of the 14 days, for which they are footing the bill. This is to allow time for the incubation of those who were in direct contact with Mack, who although negative on arrival had not completed her quarantine period.

Public Health officials said that all primary contact tracing protocols were observed following this breach of residence isolation on Sunday. Because Mack was at an outdoor event, aside from these six individuals, there were no other close contacts as most people were found to be secondary contacts and are not required to isolate.

Officials have also claimed again that the wearable tracking technology is working correctly, even though a visiting couple breached the system on numerous occasion last month and were only caught because other residents where they were stayed reporting them. CNS understands that the couple removed the iMsafe wristbands and that Mack did the same thing.

Three other cases of quarantine breach are also now under police investigation.

Police have now complete the investigations in the Mack case and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision on whether to proceed with a prosecution. That office is also going to determine whether anyone else will be charged in connection with the breach. Anyone who is charged will be liable now to the new CI$10,000 fine or two years in jail if they are convicted.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez urged everyone in the Cayman Islands, visitors and residents alike, to take ownership and responsibility for their health and protection of the community. “Together we will get through this,” he said.

The Quarantine at Home programme (QAR) is part of what officials described as the phased border opening initiative managed by the QAR board.

After conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent breaches of the quarantine in residence or home isolation, the board running the programme has concluded that there was no malfunction in the wearable tracking technology and the monitoring team at the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) acted in full compliance with established protocols.

The number of checks at the airport by the Mobile Compliance Team have also been increased to ensure that wristbands have been fitted correctly prior to travellers exiting the arrival hall.

Nevertheless, breaches have occurred and officials have not said how they will address the problem of people removing the bands.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the board, said he was satisfied that the monitoring and compliance built into the QAR programme were sufficient to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

“Over 1,000 travellers to date have been approved to quarantine at a residence, and the vast majority have complied with the restrictions and completed their quarantine without incident,” he said. “Notwithstanding, public safety remains a top priority and government will not hesitate to seek prosecution of anyone confirmed to have violated the QAR protocols.”

The technology used to monitor participants in the isolation programme is different from the Electronic Monitoring of Offenders Programme that is also run by the DPSC, which is a much more intrusive monitoring device and is very difficult to remove or tamper with.