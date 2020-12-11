Six new COVID cases include two on Cayman Brac

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Thursday that there were six new cases of COVID-19 among a batch of 344 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day, two of which were individuals who are isolating on Cayman Brac. All six are currently asymptomatic and will remain in isolation along with another 1,556 people, as more people return for the holidays.

The news of six more cases among travellers comes against the alarming situation in the United States which recorded 226,953 new cases and more than 3,000 deaths on Wednesday, and as Cayman has witnessed a number of isolation breaches over the last couple of weeks.

Speaking in the parliament on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that “the public’s sense of safety and well-being has been shaken” by the breaches of quarantine, in private residences as well as a government facility.

“It is understandable that the public would expect and, indeed, deserves some reassurance that the measures we have put in place to safeguard the community are sufficient and effective,” he said, before he outlined the additional measures take that were revealed yesterday by Travel Cayman. Manderson said robust safeguards had been implemented but individual travellers must play their part by remaining in isolation for the stipulated period.

He said government was serious about prosecuting breachers and hoped anyone breaking isolation protocols would face the maximum $10,000 fine. He said prosecutors were appealing an earlier case where a breach occurred before the new fine was implement and the couple involved were given community service.

Putting the breaches into perspective, Manderson pointed out that while one breach is one too many, since 1 October there have been six breaches of quarantine, two of which have been prosecuted and four are still under investigation.

“During that same period, over 3,500 persons have arrived on island, and of these, over 2,000 individuals received approval to quarantine at a residence. By far, the vast majority of these individuals have completed their quarantine without incident,” he said.

“In allowing persons to enter our borders and quarantine at a private residence or at an approved facility, it should be noted that we are not operating a prison. We rely on the good character and good judgement of travellers and of course persons escape even from the most secure prisons,” he said.

Manderson said that Hazard Management’s Cayman Islands Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) would be helping with welfare and compliance monitoring over the holidays as the numbers of people in isolation are set to grow even further.