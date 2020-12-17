Six more travellers COVID-19 positive

(CNS): Another six people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a batch of 394 tests carried out over the last day, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said. None of this latest group carrying the virus are symptomatic and they are all travellers currently in isolation. There are now 25 active cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands and five of those individuals are said to be suffering symptoms.

To date Cayman has now recorded 308 cases of the virus since testing began, and the vast majority of them have been travellers to the island. More than twenty cases have been recorded among travellers since the start of December. The number of people currently in isolation in either a government facility or in their homes is 1,438.