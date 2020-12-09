Security beefed up, over 1,500 people isolating

(CNS): Security at government’s COVID-19 quarantine locations has been stepped up after a man managed to escape from what was supposed to be a secure facility on Sunday. Public concern is growing with the rising number of people in government quarantine or home isolation, which reached 1,572 on Tuesday, the highest number since the limited border opening on 1 October. One more person has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 24.

Officials said there are now 16 security officers monitoring the exterior of government quarantine facilities after five more were added.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said he was aware of the concerns about the latest isolation breach but that contact tracing had taken place and all necessary individuals were contacted. During this process public health officials determine if any further steps are required. In this particular case, he said, there is no longer a public health concern.

“The public can rest easy that we will always act promptly and to the highest standards,” said Dr Williams-Rodriguez. “As always, I want to reiterate the importance of adhering to the policies and guidelines in place for the safety of the public, especially those laws around isolation orders. We must all be accountable for our actions and be responsible for doing our part to protect the wider community,” he added in a press release about the most recent breach of COVID-19 isolation protocols..

The traveller who breached quarantine is required to complete their isolation period under 24-hour security, as per the Public Health Law, and has been warned for intended prosecution. The RCIPS is currently investigating the incident and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for a decision.

Travel Cayman Director Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia confirmed that a security detail was on the property 24 hours each day when the breach had occurred.

“Prior to the breach security officers were stationed on each floor where there are travellers, with one security officer on the outside of each exit,” she said. “An RCIPS officer is also on duty at all times and the RCIPS vehicle is parked in front of the facility.” She also noted that security vehicle patrols are conducted every 30 minutes and there is an interchanging rotation among the security officers every fifteen minutes.

While no one in Cayman is hospitalised with the virus, five people are currently suffering symptoms. On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the latest traveller to test positive for the virus was asymptomatic. That test was one of 377 tests carried out over the last day, the rest of which were negative.

Cayman now has a running tally of 292 positive cases of coronavirus since testing began, having carried out 55,240 tests.