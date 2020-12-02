School Christmas break extended two weeks

(CNS): Parents with children in government schools will have them home for the holidays for much longer than usual. Government confirmed to CNS that there are plans to extend the Christmas school holiday by two weeks. However, officials would not say whether or not this additional holiday is to allow teachers from overseas extra time to travel home and then undergo the necessary quarantine on return.

“The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) confirm that they are presently in consultation with government schools to extend the Christmas break by two weeks,” officials said in an email to CNS Wednesday. “As a consequence, there will be changes to some key dates during the 2020-2021 academic year. The ministry will update the public once the new dates are confirmed.”

No other details have been revealed yet, such as whether or not there will be online learning, but the ministry said it would be outlining the details in a forthcoming release.

CNS understands from parents who learned of the probable extension via social media groups that their children’s schools will be closed for the Christmas vacation until as late as 18 January after the term breaks up on 21 December.