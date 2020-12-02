School Christmas break extended two weeks
(CNS): Parents with children in government schools will have them home for the holidays for much longer than usual. Government confirmed to CNS that there are plans to extend the Christmas school holiday by two weeks. However, officials would not say whether or not this additional holiday is to allow teachers from overseas extra time to travel home and then undergo the necessary quarantine on return.
“The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) confirm that they are presently in consultation with government schools to extend the Christmas break by two weeks,” officials said in an email to CNS Wednesday. “As a consequence, there will be changes to some key dates during the 2020-2021 academic year. The ministry will update the public once the new dates are confirmed.”
No other details have been revealed yet, such as whether or not there will be online learning, but the ministry said it would be outlining the details in a forthcoming release.
CNS understands from parents who learned of the probable extension via social media groups that their children’s schools will be closed for the Christmas vacation until as late as 18 January after the term breaks up on 21 December.
Category: Education, Local News
This benefits more than just the schools teachers. Parents who were worried about leaving the country and how the quarantine requirements would affect their kids schooling doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. You can’t please everybody. The government has made a way for people to get to travel take it or leave it
Teachers not being allowed to travel home to be with their families is not essential travel? But your get up and go to Miami on a shopping spree for your Christmas whatevers is! Pot calling the kettle black.
Wtf! Who came up with this bright idea?! They clearly didn’t factor in that ppl have jobs and can’t just stay home with kids as Govt sees fit. Ridiculous!
Absolutely agree with the above comments and I’m a teacher. We need to utilise the time available for our KS4 students to catch up from the initial lockdown.
If necessary, there will be enough subject teachers here to run classes for these groups to have extra time off timetable to complete coursework like SBA’s and then be free to run on completing their coursework instruction they missed last year.
Just a thought.
It is my opinion that the government deliberately does these things to keep Caymanian kids as uneducated as possible.
They keep them dumb so that when they turn eighteen, they will accept $25 and a turkey in return for a vote. These kids can barely speak, read or write. They will never have the brains to question the relentless corruption oozing out of every, single facet of Cayman.
Caymanian kids and parents: please do something useful with the additional time off.
Why just teachers, what about the Civil Service?.
Great! They should be able to spend time with their families
More notice should have been given if this was the plan, perhaps families here would like to travel to see their families abroad and could if we had been given more notice of this.
Good! The teachers deserve it. Those government kids can be a lot to handle
Very good! Caymanians are some of the most selfish people I ever met. Teachers from all over should be able to spend time with there family as well as the caymanians get to. I don’t see why people feel that government should please EVERYBODY. While you all get to see your kids everyday, some teachers haven’t seen their kids since last year. With the people preaching saying they haven’t seen their family either, atleast you have the choice whether you want to leave or not they don’t since the school doesn’t allow them too.
I am an ex-pat who has not seen my own children and parents in a year. I am in what I consider an essential job and accept it will not be until the vaccine and other easements, so accept I cannot travel with the expectation of risk abroad, and quarantine. It’s tough, but it is what it is. Fortunate to be free to socialise in Cayman this Christmas while around the world they are locked down. Why are teachers being given this time? Should get on and look forward to the summer.
Only a complete idiot could have come up with such a stupid idea.
Meet our Minister of Education….
Unbelievably idiotic. The kids have missed enough school and while we would all like to leave for holidays this is not the time. Idiocy of the highest degree.
Haven’t kids missed enough school? I can only see this setting them back further..
Theyre making up the two weeks in the 2021 academic year. So technically it’s not putting them back at all
It doesn’t matter how many days the students miss in 2020, they were already behind. Stop blaming teachers and address the right people.
2018-2019 was a full year actually there were no interruptions over the last 4 school years; no major hurricane or covid and guess what? The students failed so teachers are not the problem. We could start with parental involvement and expectations though.
You lot are ungrateful!
Utterly ridiculous, going home for the holidays is not essential travel and our children are already playing catch up from the major school disruptions earlier this year.
So you would rather people be depressed or commit suicide for you to understand that this pandemic takes a mental toll on EVERYBODY. Teachers or not they are human beings first with family. Stop being so ungreatful bobo