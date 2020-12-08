Roper: Use of power was rare exception

Governor Martyn Roper addresses Parliament

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said the recent use of his direct powers to pass the Civil Partnership Law was “exceptional and rare” and not a sign the UK was about to get more involved with local affairs. Delivering an innocuous throne speech on Friday, ahead of a new parliament that will be prorogued before the end of March, Roper said the retention of section 81 should not detract from the other modernising constitutional changes.

The United Kingdom had initially agreed to remove section 81, which was the most significant change that the cross-party negotiating team, led by Premier Alden McLaughlin, had achieved during the recent constitution modernization talks. But the UK reversed its decision after Roper used this section after the Legislative Assembly (as it was still called) rejected the government’s proposed Domestic Partnership Law.

Two government ministers and one backbench member joined the official opposition to defeat the bill, which was aimed at addressing discrimination against LGBT couples.

In the throne speech Roper made no direct reference to the intolerance, hate speech and general controversy the issue had exposed but appealed for everyone to treat all in the community with courtesy, dignity and respect, and to demonstrate CaymanKind at all times.

He said the use of section 81 to pass that law reflected the specific circumstances that not having the law in place created for the UK’s international legal obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

“It is incorrect, as some have suggested, to see its use as implying more activism on the part of the UK,” he added. “The negotiating team and I had all hoped that as part of these changes S81 of the Constitution, setting out the reserved power of the governor, could fall away.” But because of the need to use the power, he said, the UK government had decided to retain that section for the time being.

But he said that should not detract from the significant achievements embodied in the other amendments. He noted that as well as becoming only the third territory to have a parliament, Cayman is now the first with a provision requiring the UK to consult the premier and Cabinet before it passes any orders in council.

“This is now being made available to all overseas territories, who have Cayman to thank for that advance,” he said. The governor noted that the other main changes define Cayman’s autonomy in domestic affairs, and that work to establish a Police Service Commission has already started.

“Two years into my tenure here as governor my commitment to Cayman remains unswerving. I will continue to advance Cayman’s interests to the utmost of my capability, balancing those against the UK’s constitutional obligations,” he told the House of Parliament in the largely ceremonial speech.

He said his relationship with the premier and his ministers “is a strong partnership based on trust and openness, which I believe is to the benefit of these islands”.

Although Cayman “has never sought or needed money from the UK”, Britain has nevertheless provided some funding as well as technical support, the governor said.

“In the last four years alone Cayman has received over £6.3M in funding and technical support from the UK in areas such as criminal justice, law enforcement, prisons, governance and public sector reform, public health, child safeguarding, maritime and border security, air operations, environment and disaster management.”

Commending Cayman for its effect provision of public services without the advantages of a large country, he said the UK support was part of the “strong, mature and constructive partnership” between the two governments. “I will continue to work hard to nurture that relationship, which brings mutual benefits,” Roper said.

“Cayman is a beacon of excellence amongst the British Overseas Territories and the wider region. It is one of, if not the best place in the Caribbean in which to live, work and invest,” the UK representative concluded in what is the post holder’s only regular annual appearance in the legislative body.