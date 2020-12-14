Referendum, what is a referendum?

Mario Rankin writes: As we are all aware, the people of the Cayman Islands were first ignored when they raised obvious concerns about the consequences a cruise berthing facility would have on the environment and quality of our overall tourism industry. The back and forth between the political agenda of the government of the day and some stakeholders in the tourism industry made it seem, at the time, that there was really no hope for the small voices who were speaking out against that proposal, simply because it was them.

It was those with all the resources that were driving the project forward, very recklessly without many studies and no real answers about who would be directly benefiting or, more importantly, who would be paying long term for it.

Luckily, this wasn’t a deterrent for some. So I took to the Constitution of the Cayman Islands — and yes, I was aware of the section that gave the people a forced voice within the walls of “parliament”. Sadly, that very same section was without a functional law to guide a fair process.

Once the absolutely ridiculous requirement to get 50+1 of the entire electorate to sign a petition before the referendum could be triggered had been achieved (which many people, including Premier Alden McLaughlin, promised would never happen), we were then faced with another challenge. Before we were taken seriously by our own government and before Cabinet would accept it, the signatures collected had to be verified by the Elections Office. All because, again, there were no laws in place to govern this process.

I guess when Alden McLaughlin and the PPM government implemented that section of the Constitution, which is a “people-initiated referendum”, they never expected anyone to actually use it, hence why there was no law written to guide it.

I highlighted all of the above only to make the point of how important and significant this referendum is, not only to the people of the Cayman Islands but also to all the overseas territories and the entire Commonwealth. It was the first-time ever, in history, that a people-initiated referendum was successful. Now, after all was done by the books, as they made it up, and as we went along, the PPM and CDP (formerly UDP), which is now the so-called “Unity” government, has taken the position that they will not hold the referendum.

But it is, in fact, now required by constitutional rights and law, having been fairly triggered by the majority of the electorate, that they have their opportunity to vote on this proposal, which is a matter of national importance. It is unconstitutional to now decide not to have the referendum simply because the now government has pulled their support for the project, leaving no clear understanding about a future administration’s decision to revive the project in the very short term.

We have a general election coming up in 2021, on May 26th, and it is absolutely paramount that we have a vote on that same day to determine whether or not the people of the Cayman Islands want this port. It would eliminate any doubts and prevent any government in the future from going against the wishes of the people.

One of the main roles of the appointed governor is to ensure good governance by the sitting government. I remember the very first meeting with the current governor at his office when we, the members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, were asked by Mathew Forbes, the governor’s aide at the time, “What would you guys do if you were successful with the petition and the government didn’t have a referendum?” — his exact words.

I then said, “Well, that’s why we have the governor who is responsible for carrying out the task of good governance.” So I ask the question now, where is the governor? And why hasn’t he made any efforts to step in and protect the integrity of the Constitution of the Cayman Islands, because he was very quick and forceful to protect the laws of the European Union and Convention with the same-sex marriage issue?

We must not allow this, or any other, government to trample the rights of us, as a people, our environment, and more importantly our ability to survive. We must strengthen our standards for better representation from both the local government and the appointed governor, to hold them accountable for their actions, or the lack thereof, which becomes our responsibility to fight to keep sustainable.

I vote for a referendum on Election Day.