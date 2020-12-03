Recovery search fails to find missing man

Photo courtesy of @XRayOneCayman

(CNS): Following a week long search, the police and coast guard have been unable to find the body of a man lost at sea following a drug interdiction last Tuesday. The missing Jamaican man had jumped overboard when police intercepted a suspect drug canoe off the coast of East End in rough seas. Given the time, and weather conditions with no positive leads or sightings, the coast guard has now concluded the search and recovery effort.

The man has been declared missing presumed deceased as of 6pm, 1 December. The Office of the Ombudsman continues to oversee the investigation into the missing person.

Meanwhile, one man who was rescued after he jumped from the boat and two men who stayed in it have now been charged with illegal landing and importing over 988lbs of ganja.

Given the remote possibility that the missing man could have made it to shore, the RCIPS continues to seek the assistance of the public to locate and identify him. He is described as being tall, dark-skinned with long dreadlocks, wearing shorts, and believed to be known as “Blacks” or “Paul”.

Anyone with information about this person and incident is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.