Protestors angered by MPs’ inaction against speaker

(CNS): As Speaker McKeeva Bush presided over proceedings inside Parliament on Friday, protesters outside called on him to resign, even though they were sure he would not “do the right thing”. The activists said it was clear that Bush would not leave voluntarily, despite pleading guilty to a violent attack on a female bar manager. But they were equally disappointed by the rest of Cayman’s politicians, who have the power to remove him but have failed to do so.

Bush pleaded guilty on 3 December to two counts of assault and disorderly conduct in relation to a drunken attack on Livia Kwong in February at a bar on Seven Mile Beach. He is now awaiting sentence, which is likely to be delivered in January.

Despite the violent and unethical behaviour of the speaker, who also sent his victim an expletive laden and abusive message after the event, all of which was revealed in court, the veteran politician has refused to leave his prestigious post.

With the notable exception of Ezzard Miller (NS), the members of Parliament, who all voted to confirm the premier’s nomination of Bush as speaker at the start of this coalition government, have remained largely silent. Early efforts to hold a no-confidence debate were thwarted by Kenneth Bryan (GTC), and ever since he was arrested and charged, MPs have dodged talking about the case on the grounds that it was before the courts.

But collectively the members do have the power to remove Bush. Because this was a summary case, regardless of whether he was convicted or not, they were perfectly at liberty to remove him from the speaker’s chair.

Eden Hurlston, one of several men who joined the protest on Friday, said that he could not stand by and allow a message to be sent to young men in Cayman that it was OK to engage in violence against women, and if you have a powerful position, you get to keep it.

“Abuse of power and abuse of people is wrong,” he said. “This is wrong and he needs to step down… and the parliamentarians that are enabling this need to speak up and get him out of that seat.”

Hurlston said he did not know why they seemed so reluctant to speak out and suspected there were political motivations in their silence, but whatever it is, “it is unacceptable. It is simply unacceptable that only one member is speaking out. He needs to be removed.”

Carolina Ferreira, a long time advocate for abuse victims, explained why she was at the demonstration, even though it was unlikely that Bush would step down as a result. She said she was concerned about the public apathy in Cayman. “We have tremendous power to change things and it is time to claim it back,” she added, noting that nothing would change unless people get involved in the fight.

Michael Myles, who will be running for office in the 2021 General Election in Prospect, said he was at the protest because he was representing all the women in his family and every woman who could have been and have been victims of domestic violence.

“The rules should not be different for parliamentarians,” he said, as he accused the 17 members who have remained silent of doing so for their own political expedience. “I am ashamed,” he said. “We voted these people in who are hiding behind politics.”

Myles said it was wrong, and given how long Bush has been a representative, he must recognise that it was time to step down. He also made a commitment that if he is elected to office, he will be willing to sacrifice power to do the right thing.

As car horns blasted in support and the protestors chanted, “Do the right thing!” Taura Ebanks, the organiser of the demonstration, said she was pleased with the turnout because the aim was about to let MPs know that they are accountable to the people.

“If we elect you in, you are always accountable to the people,” she said, noting that these types of cases are not uncommon in Cayman. As for those not accused in this case or any other, their silence made them complicit in allowing violence against women to continue. She said the protest was not the last because the campaign to end violence against women and the lack of accountability would continue.

