Protesters to call for MPs to oust speaker

Linda Clark outside Parliament

(CNS): Protesters will gather outside the House of Parliament on Friday to demonstrate public outrage over the behaviour of Speaker McKeeva Bush and his failure to resign after admitting a violent assault on a female beach-bar manager. They will also be showing how they feel about MPs who have not held him to account. One of the activists organising the event said it was a peaceful demonstration against violence and MPs’ lack of accountability to the people once they are elected.

“We do not demonstrate because we want to,” Taura Ebanks told CNS. “We gather because we know the checks and balances are not in place to serve the people’s interests.” She added that those involved in organising the event respect the courts, and hope the law will address the admissions made by Bush and the violence that was captured on CCTV footage.

Explaining the goal of the demonstration, she said, “We want to encourage MPs to truly examine their responsibilities and the silence that makes most of them complicit in the actions of one. We hope those current MPs remember their responsibility to serve and represent the Cayman Islands with behaviour that reflects who we are and what kind of leaders we deserve.”

Last Friday, as Bush presided over the historic ceremony that formally renamed the legislature as a House of Parliament, he had taken aim at critics of government and what he said was a desire by some people to demonstrate over anything, including himself. But he made no apology for his actions or any reference as to why people might feel the need to call him out.

Ebanks said this made a mockery of the people. “It’s sad day when we have leaders who ‘black out’, commit violent acts against members in our community, yet still jokingly mock and make remarks about people who protest, as if our voices do not matter, as if we are the ones doing something wrong,” she added.

With the exception of Ezzard Miller MP, who has consistently spoken out against Bush retaining his job in light of the assault charges, no other MPs have raised the issue since his arrest.

Miller was the target of attacks by the speaker this week, ostensibly over his position as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, thought it came hours after the independent MP had again expressed his outrage that Bush had not resigned, even after the guilty pleas.

Although Opposition Leader Arden McLean moved a motion of no confidence in the speaker following his arrest and Bernie Bush MP resigned as deputy speaker on principle after McKeeva Bush took a leave of absence, they, too, have been silent since the speaker openly returned to his prestigious post.

Bush has made it clear he will not step down of his own accord and has previously said he does not believe his colleagues want to remove him.

Ebanks said it was this lack of accountability as well as the issue of Bush’s violent behaviour that was driving the protesters to the streets. “When there is no constitutional law in place that provides the people with the opportunity to remove a sitting MP, minister or speaker of the House because of actions that shame our islands, there is something wrong,” she said. “The power should always be in the hands of the people as it relates to those we elect to represent us.”

Linda Clark, a well-known environmental activist, has already taken to the steps of Parliament for a lone protest this week but she will be joined by many more on Friday. All who wish to support the demonstration, which has police approval, are welcome. The event is set for 1:00pm outside the parliament building in George Town.

People joining in are asked to wear orange and walk, carpool or use the shuttle service to get to the protest to avoid traffic and parking trouble.