Protesters to call for MPs to oust speaker
(CNS): Protesters will gather outside the House of Parliament on Friday to demonstrate public outrage over the behaviour of Speaker McKeeva Bush and his failure to resign after admitting a violent assault on a female beach-bar manager. They will also be showing how they feel about MPs who have not held him to account. One of the activists organising the event said it was a peaceful demonstration against violence and MPs’ lack of accountability to the people once they are elected.
“We do not demonstrate because we want to,” Taura Ebanks told CNS. “We gather because we know the checks and balances are not in place to serve the people’s interests.” She added that those involved in organising the event respect the courts, and hope the law will address the admissions made by Bush and the violence that was captured on CCTV footage.
Explaining the goal of the demonstration, she said, “We want to encourage MPs to truly examine their responsibilities and the silence that makes most of them complicit in the actions of one. We hope those current MPs remember their responsibility to serve and represent the Cayman Islands with behaviour that reflects who we are and what kind of leaders we deserve.”
Last Friday, as Bush presided over the historic ceremony that formally renamed the legislature as a House of Parliament, he had taken aim at critics of government and what he said was a desire by some people to demonstrate over anything, including himself. But he made no apology for his actions or any reference as to why people might feel the need to call him out.
Ebanks said this made a mockery of the people. “It’s sad day when we have leaders who ‘black out’, commit violent acts against members in our community, yet still jokingly mock and make remarks about people who protest, as if our voices do not matter, as if we are the ones doing something wrong,” she added.
With the exception of Ezzard Miller MP, who has consistently spoken out against Bush retaining his job in light of the assault charges, no other MPs have raised the issue since his arrest.
Miller was the target of attacks by the speaker this week, ostensibly over his position as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, thought it came hours after the independent MP had again expressed his outrage that Bush had not resigned, even after the guilty pleas.
Although Opposition Leader Arden McLean moved a motion of no confidence in the speaker following his arrest and Bernie Bush MP resigned as deputy speaker on principle after McKeeva Bush took a leave of absence, they, too, have been silent since the speaker openly returned to his prestigious post.
Bush has made it clear he will not step down of his own accord and has previously said he does not believe his colleagues want to remove him.
Ebanks said it was this lack of accountability as well as the issue of Bush’s violent behaviour that was driving the protesters to the streets. “When there is no constitutional law in place that provides the people with the opportunity to remove a sitting MP, minister or speaker of the House because of actions that shame our islands, there is something wrong,” she said. “The power should always be in the hands of the people as it relates to those we elect to represent us.”
Linda Clark, a well-known environmental activist, has already taken to the steps of Parliament for a lone protest this week but she will be joined by many more on Friday. All who wish to support the demonstration, which has police approval, are welcome. The event is set for 1:00pm outside the parliament building in George Town.
People joining in are asked to wear orange and walk, carpool or use the shuttle service to get to the protest to avoid traffic and parking trouble.
My wife said i could go but i have to kiss Alden ring first!
To begin, I am extraordinarily bothered by the time of this event.
It’s not really a situation where you can show up by proxy. This protest is exceptionally important in Cayman right now. I understand that not everyone will always be available but MID WORK DAY? C’mon.
No way civil servants, if they can come, are going to be allowed to come out! It’s a work day where they are being paid to be at work. Hello?
Engage brain people!!
The google doc form that the organizer wants you to fill out is an invasion of privacy, IMO, and outright bizarre.
Can you not just have a FB group or IG group and go from there?
Do you really need everyone’s details?
Do you understand that there is a REAL and TANGIBLE issue in Cayman where people are afraid to speak out never mind come out?
You want all of their details right off the hop – WHY?
Is it by invite only? Are you vetting the people who want to come out and show their support? It appears so.
Are you giving out participation awards? Why do you need all of this information?
State the time and place and, perhaps, people will show up. Don’t use it as a mission to collect phone numbers, emails, names…. People sell that information on island!!!!
It’s always strange to me that people ask for that information? It’s mandatory on the form! Incredibly bizarre.
You’re having a protest:
1. Make it a time when most people are available (mid work day, on a Friday afternoon?).
2. Make it so that people can just show up. (I don’t want to fill out your form and I sure don’t want to be questioned or given one if I just show up on the day)
3. Make it inclusive. (Your form with all of the mandatory fields makes me feel unwelcome, if I choose not to fill it out)
Respectfully, the anonymous google doc form that you are requesting people fill out is not conducive but rather intrusive.
If we meet in person and I like you, then I *may* give you my information.
Do better, Ms. Ebanks. Maybe run your ideas past others and see if they agree with the way you are coming across first?
Nice idea, but protests in Cayman have low impact and high-hassle. Some folk could be fired for participating. Low turnout can actually hinder change by suggesting there’s limited matching/shared public sentiment.
Conversely, CPR demonstrated that with a well-circulated voter-led petition, change can be compelled upon those who think they call all the shots. That would be the better way to go.
“Resign McKeeva Bush”
Four Column headers: 1. Full Name, 2. Voter District, 3. Voter ID Number, 4. Signature.
I’d sign that. Put a copy in all 19 districts and see how fast we get to 25%
What’s the over/under on the number of people who show? My bet is 17
Male chauvinism in the Cayman Islands must not be condoned!
*The 100+ women who care
*100 women in finance
*Girl force 100
*Gender Equality Cayman]The business and professional women’s club!
I HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!
And all other women run organizations in the Cayman Islands!
Unless it’s some prestige gala with some phony award being presented they ain’t showing. Sorry
How about the male run organizations?
How about the LGBTQ community?
How about the church groups?
How about the college and university?
How about the dive community?….
This isn’t an exclusive club.
Shout it from the roof tops!!!!!
You forgot to include the wife & girlfriends beater association counter protesters
I wanted go but can’t because my lunch hour is 11-12.
Great idea, poor planning if they want more than 10 people to show up. Couldn’t do it Saturday instead?
If it’s Friday because that’s when they sit in there, unna should well know Mac would still see the turnout through (social) media. And the coward na going come outside either, so what’s the difference doing it weekend?
It’s axiomatic that law-breakers can’t be law-makers.
Would someone please point this out to our dishonourable rabble of “MPs”
“Stop violence against women”
Man or woman, nobody should suffer from violence. That being said I will happily knock a woman TF out if they lay hands on me with a malicious intent. Man or woman everyone deserves equal rights… And lefts.
I think before spelling hate against your government (understandable) you should go and support this lady.
Alone she will catch your attention but she will not change anything.
If I could possibly be there, I would.
Thank you to all those who give up their time to protest against this disgusting individual, his continuing debasement of our public life, and the shameless, spineless, self-interested inadequates who have failed to act as they should and remove him.
I am grateful for those that organized it. I can only spare 1/2 hour due to work commitments but I am going nonetheless because this man’s lights are on but there is nobody home!!! ENOUGH HE HAS TO GO!!!
Remove the Chairman of the Girlfriends & Wifebeaters Association GWA first then you can get rid of the membership! Thanks Victim!
I can’t make it but I hope more and more people show up to protest. Enough is enough.
Lol typical response. I bet only half a dozen show up. Nobody wants to take action but we all want to complain.
Smh
Just wear a mask, shades and hat.
Uh, unna na working or something? Who organizes a protest for when 95% of people will be at work?
1pm on a weekday? Seriously? Am I supposed to come during my lunch break?
Everyone in the tourism sector should be able to make it
One day that you grab a sandwich or patty won’t kill ya. You want to protest Saturday or Sunday, when Parliament is not in session? KMT
12:11 I’m glad you care so much about violence against women.. Heaven forbid you miss your lunch.
Actually, yes. If you want to make a stand for your principles, then you should be prepared to give up one precious lunch hour.
Ummmm, yes…? Not willing to make that sacrifice?
Entitled?
Ummmm…. people need every single dollar they can get at the moment.
Stupid?
If you do not work for government, please go for us. We’d be fired.
Which really sucks. I’m a female civil servant and would be there in a heartbeat if it wouldn’t risk my job. Enough is enough. Mckeevas behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable.