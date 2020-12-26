Police issue description of suspect killer

Michael Aaron Bush

(CNS): Officers investigating the murder of 22-year-old Michael Aaron Bush, who was stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Strand Plaza car park on Christmas Eve, have urged his killer to come forward and tell police what happened. He is described as short, with a slim build and medium brown complexion with tied-up long natural hair. Police believe that at least 20 people were around when the incident took place.

Detectives are appealing to those present in the parking lot after the incident and those who were involved in the disturbance to present themselves to any police station and speak with an officer regarding their involvement or what they saw.

Meanwhile, the RCIPS appealed for “the young man who was responsible for the stabbing of the victim to turn himself over to the police at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest police station and explain what happened”.

Anyone with pictures or videos of the incident is asked to submit them through the RCIPS website here. Anyone involved in any way or has information relating to the investigation is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Michael Bush, who is from West Bay, was pronounced dead by doctors who tried to save his life at around 4:45am at the Cayman Islands Hospital. The family’s tragedy comes just over one year after Bush’s cousin, Shaquille Bush was murdered when he was gunned down in the district in November 2019. Although his father was one of several people police arrested in connection to that killing, no one has ever been charged.