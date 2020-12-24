Pension break rolls on after $400M fund ‘raid’
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is extending the freeze on mandatory pension payments until June next year to help ease the strain for employers and workers, as they continue to navigate the difficulties of the COVID-19 economy. Pension holders can no longer withdraw funds from their accounts, but officials revealed this week that more than CI$440 million was taken out during the emergency access.
While the CIG has not revealed how much was sent overseas, the cash injection has kept the domestic economy afloat. Government is now hoping that by stretching the pension payments holiday by another six months, the economy will continue its rebound. Both employers and employees will not be required to pay into pension plans until 30 June 2021.
The window of opportunity to take money out saw a stampeded of applications as virtually all workers raided their own funds. That window closed at the end of October but over the six month period when it was open 46,888 applications were made and more than 36,000 of them were approved.
According to the latest figures, CI$443,464,491.28 was paid out by pension funds.
Category: Economy, Local News, Politics
Thanks for the continued pay cut Alden…oink oink
The fact that almost the entire workforce had need of thousands and thousands of dollars tells you what you need to know about this place. Clearly, we can’t afford proper lives.
Well MLA’s seem to be doing just fine so quit your complaining.
It doesn’t tell you any such thing. I didn’t “need” my pension withdrawal, but I wanted control over my own money. I took it out, invest part in a significant home improvement project that is as much an investment as my pension account. I also replaced all my 15-year-old kitchen appliances with more energy-efficient versions. And I still have more than half-left to reinvest. With many, including Warren Buffet now predicting a stock market crash within two years, I’d rather not have all my eggs in one basket.
Okay, original poster here. I used the money to furnish my starter home – did I need that money, or just choose to spend it? What hair are you splitting here? If you took out the money to do something, you needed the money. It sounds like you already had money, hence you feel better about your withdrawal. Others of us saw it as manna from heaven that we’d been praying for without realising it. I’d be sleeping on the floor without it. That’s not okay.
Thankfully I cashed out years ago. And while 2020 was a trying year, I am happy to have left.
The govt here offered up to 60% guaranteed salaries and very generous grants. Meanwhile, Cayman is dumping its pension value as a result of ill preparation, a crippled economy, and an insane cost of living. But sure you are COVID free…
And I see you are stirring problems with the U.S.A now. Keep that up and the democrats will return focus on these islands as they did when Obama was in office.