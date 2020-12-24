Pension break rolls on after $400M fund ‘raid’

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is extending the freeze on mandatory pension payments until June next year to help ease the strain for employers and workers, as they continue to navigate the difficulties of the COVID-19 economy. Pension holders can no longer withdraw funds from their accounts, but officials revealed this week that more than CI$440 million was taken out during the emergency access.

While the CIG has not revealed how much was sent overseas, the cash injection has kept the domestic economy afloat. Government is now hoping that by stretching the pension payments holiday by another six months, the economy will continue its rebound. Both employers and employees will not be required to pay into pension plans until 30 June 2021.

The window of opportunity to take money out saw a stampeded of applications as virtually all workers raided their own funds. That window closed at the end of October but over the six month period when it was open 46,888 applications were made and more than 36,000 of them were approved.

According to the latest figures, CI$443,464,491.28 was paid out by pension funds.



.