Park and blues pair up to boost takings

Photo by @BlueIguanaConservation

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park are partnering up for a special December promotion to encourage residents to fill the hole in their income this year from the tourism closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are hoping that locals will take advantage of a deal to visit the gardens and the blue iguanas for a single $10 entrance fee for both conservation attractions.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and National Trust for the Cayman Islands continue to share the same goals, the conservation of native species and the environment through awareness and education,” said John Lawrus, General Manager at the Botanic Park in a release about the special offer.

As well as the lush gardens and the native flora and fauna, guests will be able to enjoy an up close and personal experience with the blues on a self-guided tour at the facility, including excellent photo opportunities with Peter, the most famous blue iguana, and Opy, the largest at the facility, who weighs in at an impressive 8.5kg.

The captive facility of the National Trust’s Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC), formerly known as the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme, is located at the Botanic Park but is a separate organisation. BIC relies on income generated from guided tours to continue the vital conservation work and Operations Manager Luke Harding said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on its income.

“We hope that this new joint package will provide people the opportunity to visit BIC regularly and allow much needed funds to be generated to continue our conservation efforts of this endangered species,” he said.