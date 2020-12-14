Mystery aviation company setting up shop on Brac

Daggaro helicopter

Children’s playgounf in West End Park – the gap in the surrounding forest is the beginning of the trail through the native woodland to the Turtle Crawl, and to Nurse Smith Pond (both from ancient underground rivers)

(CNS): An aviation company that registered in Switzerland earlier this year and is described as “providing airpower and intelligence services” has been given clearance to build a hanger and administration building on Cayman Brac adjacent to the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport. It is not clear exactly what Daggaro will be doing there and for whom, but its new VP is a former US Air Force brigadier general and the company is looking for experienced pilots to fly Black Hawk military helicopters.

The Cayman Islands arm of Daggaro is based on Grand Cayman and officials have told CNS that the company is a sponsored enterprise of TechCayman, and as a result there is no Caymanian partner in the operation. According to the deal signed between government and TechCayman in 2018, this means that the business should be conducting its operations largely outside this jurisdiction.

Daggaro CEO Myles Newlove

Daggaro CEO Myles Newlove told CNS that there is nothing mysterious about their plans and dismissed concerns that the company is going to be doing some kind of military contracting work for the US. He said the aviation company will be focusing on search and recovery, disaster preparedness and, above all, medical airlift, which will be the bulk of the work around the region. Newlove said that it was not unusual to use military helicopters for this type of work because of their capabilities.

The project was not only given the green light by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board last week, it was also approved by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, the MP for Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, according to the minutes from the DCB meeting.

It has also been given approval by the Governor’s Office. “We are asked regularly by the Government to assist in doing due diligence on companies who want to set up or invest in Cayman,” Governor Martyn Roper stated in an email response to CNS inquiries. “I can confirm Daggaro was no exception and having conducted the usual background checks, we confirmed there was no reason why CIG should not proceed if it decided to do so.”

According to the original registration of the company in Switzerland, Newlove is a co-owner of the company, along with François Neri, Trent Blacket and Michael Mollin. Daggaro is listed as being venture capital backed by Amalfi Capital Management, a technology focused hedge fund

When he spoke to CNS, Newlove was insistent that there was nothing mysterious about the company’s arrival here or the choice of Cayman Brac as a location. He said the firm would not be doing any government intelligence work here, pointing out that in the United States all military contractors are published, so if they were the public would know.

He emphasized the medivac side of the operations and the increasingly likely need for more disaster relief in the region.

Daggaro Senior VP Taco Gilbert

Nevertheless, in a social media post earlier this year revealing that he had taken up the job as senior VP at Daggaro, Taco Gilbert, a former Director of Strategic Plans in the US Air Force, said it was an “amazing start up, providing airpower and intelligence services to its rapidly expanding global customer base”.

Daggaro’s own website describes the company as being at the forefront of advanced technology in delivering aviation and intelligence services. And as well as seeking pilots, the company is also looking for a director of operations with military experience for a job with a “diverse and interesting mission set”.

While the arrival of the project has stirred up concerns among the Brac population because of speculation the company may be contracted to do military intelligence work, there are also environmental concerns about its proposed location. Local objectors said the proposed site of the hanger and administration building is environmentally sensitive for a number of reasons and is very close to a children’s park.

In its submissions to the DCB, the National Conservation Council, through the Department of Environment, listed its concerns with this proposal, including the threat to the endangered Sister Islands rock iguana, the many native species, including slow growing trees at the location, and an unusual cultural feature.

Turtle Crawl (Corral) next to West End Community Park. Cayman Brac

“The site also has the West End Turtle Crawl, which is a former underground river which has connection to the sea. It was used as a turtle crawl and therefore is an important historical and cultural site,” the NCC stated. “There is also the Nurse Smith Cave which is of geological and environmental interest.”

While the crawl is just outside the direct footprint of the asphalt taxiway, the DoE experts said it would very likely be significantly impacted by the proposal, both during the construction of the taxiway from heavy equipment and during operation from runoff carrying hydrocarbons, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and other heavy metals from fuels, lubricants and exhaust fumes as well as cleaning of aircraft.

“Runoff waters from airport areas constitute a serious environmental problem,” they said, adding that the crawl will also now become inaccessible to the public, given what will become its proximity to an airfield.

“It does not appear possible to redesign the proposed development to preserve the West End Turtle Crawl and Nurse Smith Cave, as they will either be destroyed or severely impacted during construction and operation. Given the cultural and historical importance of the turtle crawl, and the environmental and geological interest of the area, we strongly recommend that the development is relocated to another site,”

While other sites have been proposed, including areas closer to the existing terminal which are already man-modified and do not have the same cultural value, Newlove told CNS that none of these were available.

However, under the conditions of approval, which Newlove said they had suggested, Daggaro will not work during the iguana nesting season, will do a walk through survey with the DoE before it begins the project and will halt all work if any rock iguanas are found on the site and seek the safe removal of the animals.