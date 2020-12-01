Multi-generational Caymanians are disadvantaged

You (a first generation Caymanian) aren’t different under the laws, but you have an unfair advantage over multi-generational Caymanians. Your parents and your friend’s parents were smart and worldly and brave enough to move to another country and make a life there. Your average expat is always going to be a higher calibre individual than your average local because of this dynamic. All the Caymanians I know who live and work overseas are real go-getters too.

Every country has the full range of people from smartest/most competent to least smart/competent but expats skew toward certain traits that help them get ahead. The children of expats here get better education, their parents are more intelligent and speak more words around them so they gain bigger vocabularies, they take lots of family vacations and so on, so they’re comfortable in cold climates and other cultures and different parts of the world.

Their parents have climbed corporate ladders successfully and can pass the qualities that lead to that success onto their children, and when they finally go to apply for a job, they look like or their parents are from the same country as the people doing the interviewing and you have the perfect Cayman hire — technically Caymanian but in every other way white and expat — and that person gets hired over the multi-generational Caymanian.

I have seen it because I have been that person; I have literally been told ‘we would like to hire and train you, but we are waiting for someone we have already committed to train to get their Cayman status, sorry.’ That is supposed to be illegal here. And then those people are the ‘successful locals’ the business has created — that expat’s kid who got status just in time, not me.

That’s not how it’s supposed to work. If you are already Caymanian, then we’re equal, but if you don’t have status yet and I show up for a job I’m qualified for, you have a legal obligation to hire me and forget about the expat. But what happened? The expats chose the expat over me.

The children of expats come out of the factory the way good employers want them to, and the children of multi-generational Caymanians largely don’t (with the exception of the rare white multi-generational Caymanian families). Multi-generational Caymanians are still one more generation away from being able to raise their children to get ahead. Some lucky few born to parents who knew what they were doing are now young attorneys making big money and so on. Most aren’t.

But since we’re all declared equally Caymanian under the law, there is no way to protect those at this particular disadvantage anymore. The same protection goes to you as goes to me, but I’m the one who needs protecting because my parents didn’t work in London or New York for a decade before moving here and having children; they grew up with Cayman and had no idea how to guide me to get ahead in the cutthroat legal world. Now my talent is going to waste and it looks like I will not have a successful career after all.

If you knew me you would know how very sad that is. I can trace my actual ancestors in Cayman back almost 300 years, and I feel like a member of a dying species. It isn’t about discriminating against you — it’s about making sure multi-generational Caymanians don’t die off because they opened their country too fast to too many expats, and expected too much of themselves in terms of how fast they could evolve as a people.

This is why public policy making and the quality of representation is so bad as well — the previous generation is at an even greater disadvantage and they’re the people of the age to be leaders. When they grew up Cayman was a party town with a couple of cops who would drop you home if they caught you driving drunk.

But they got lucky see — they grabbed all the local business opportunities as Cayman grew. Anyone who opened the first this or the first that became rich or at least well off. But their children, not raised properly because their parents were busy partying or working hard and didn’t know what they needed to teach their kids to be successful in the 21st century? They’re at a disadvantage. Opportunities are few. They don’t have the soft skills. They need a leg up or they will literally just die off. I am one of them.

