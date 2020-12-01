Multi-generational Caymanians are disadvantaged
You (a first generation Caymanian) aren’t different under the laws, but you have an unfair advantage over multi-generational Caymanians. Your parents and your friend’s parents were smart and worldly and brave enough to move to another country and make a life there. Your average expat is always going to be a higher calibre individual than your average local because of this dynamic. All the Caymanians I know who live and work overseas are real go-getters too.
Every country has the full range of people from smartest/most competent to least smart/competent but expats skew toward certain traits that help them get ahead. The children of expats here get better education, their parents are more intelligent and speak more words around them so they gain bigger vocabularies, they take lots of family vacations and so on, so they’re comfortable in cold climates and other cultures and different parts of the world.
Their parents have climbed corporate ladders successfully and can pass the qualities that lead to that success onto their children, and when they finally go to apply for a job, they look like or their parents are from the same country as the people doing the interviewing and you have the perfect Cayman hire — technically Caymanian but in every other way white and expat — and that person gets hired over the multi-generational Caymanian.
I have seen it because I have been that person; I have literally been told ‘we would like to hire and train you, but we are waiting for someone we have already committed to train to get their Cayman status, sorry.’ That is supposed to be illegal here. And then those people are the ‘successful locals’ the business has created — that expat’s kid who got status just in time, not me.
That’s not how it’s supposed to work. If you are already Caymanian, then we’re equal, but if you don’t have status yet and I show up for a job I’m qualified for, you have a legal obligation to hire me and forget about the expat. But what happened? The expats chose the expat over me.
The children of expats come out of the factory the way good employers want them to, and the children of multi-generational Caymanians largely don’t (with the exception of the rare white multi-generational Caymanian families). Multi-generational Caymanians are still one more generation away from being able to raise their children to get ahead. Some lucky few born to parents who knew what they were doing are now young attorneys making big money and so on. Most aren’t.
But since we’re all declared equally Caymanian under the law, there is no way to protect those at this particular disadvantage anymore. The same protection goes to you as goes to me, but I’m the one who needs protecting because my parents didn’t work in London or New York for a decade before moving here and having children; they grew up with Cayman and had no idea how to guide me to get ahead in the cutthroat legal world. Now my talent is going to waste and it looks like I will not have a successful career after all.
If you knew me you would know how very sad that is. I can trace my actual ancestors in Cayman back almost 300 years, and I feel like a member of a dying species. It isn’t about discriminating against you — it’s about making sure multi-generational Caymanians don’t die off because they opened their country too fast to too many expats, and expected too much of themselves in terms of how fast they could evolve as a people.
This is why public policy making and the quality of representation is so bad as well — the previous generation is at an even greater disadvantage and they’re the people of the age to be leaders. When they grew up Cayman was a party town with a couple of cops who would drop you home if they caught you driving drunk.
But they got lucky see — they grabbed all the local business opportunities as Cayman grew. Anyone who opened the first this or the first that became rich or at least well off. But their children, not raised properly because their parents were busy partying or working hard and didn’t know what they needed to teach their kids to be successful in the 21st century? They’re at a disadvantage. Opportunities are few. They don’t have the soft skills. They need a leg up or they will literally just die off. I am one of them.
Look around. Wealthy professional expats should be the least of concern, as many of them give back. There are influential, multi-generational Caymanians, whose family names we all know, sitting on hundreds of millions in rolling Tbill interest, that couldn’t care less. They design the laws and chair the decision panels. They, as their forebearers, have lived off the back and sweat of their own fellow Caymanians, undermining their voice and advancement whenever they could, seemingly for sport. Deal with that.
Just remember who voted in your minister of education and who segregated the schools. It wasn’t the expat.
Your commentary is very real and deals with many issues on many levels. If it is just a viewpoint then it is certainly is heartfelt by you and no doubt many others.
Sadly it is not solution based and certainly has tones of feeling unfairly treated within our society.
How do we differentiate between who has the most and least advantages? should it be based upon who got here first? or who has the most money? or who has the better education? or to use to your idea – who our parents are and their parents are / were?
An interesting and thought provoking viewpoint, but a little sad that you feel this way and are focussed on other citizens having an unfair advantage rather than just being accepted and moving forward together.
I suspect that a first generation Caymanian will feel equally disenfranchised if we try to differentiate between each other based upon how long each of our families have been here, rather than everyone just accepting and being proud their heritage and not trying using it for advantage.
Au contraire my friend.
It’s funny how it always race that threatens the generational populus of the lands. I grew up in Canada as a multi-generational Canadian. My fellow Canadians were always complaining about how the expat (or as we called them immigrant) Chinese and East Indians were taking their jobs and disadvantaging them in fulfilling their carriers. We reap what we sow and need to blaze our own trails.
The only difference is that there were already people in Canada before the Europeans arrived. Not the case here.
Life is what you make it. We cannot continue to blame those that are first generation Caymanian/expats for what we are facing in Cayman today. We continuously elected people who did not put a plan in place for the future and they have blatantly ignored our social/education issues now we are dealing with the consequences.
The first thing that needs to go is the attitude of “ENTITLEMENT”. Being Caymanian does not give you an automatic job or successful place in society. You have to work for what you want. One of the most frustrating thing to see in this country is the handout mentality – the welfare state we are creating. Instead of “teaching our people to fish we give them the fish”.
We are busy blaming everyone else for our own problems. It starts from HOME. The way we raise our children and the expectations we have for them. There is a lethargic/non-chalant approach about tertiary education in Cayman. We are complacent with our children when they leave high school and we do not push to ensure they go further than a high school diploma.
We have to change the attitude we have towards others and realize there is no going back. Cayman will continue to diversify and because we do not have people that stand up to ensure that proper history is taught in the schools it will all be a faint memory I am afraid. Mr. Roy Bodden has some really good books that predicted what we are experiencing now. We have to start having these conversations with our children and come together on the way forward or we will always have a divided community.
What are you talking about? How disturbing was your article? If you had these great skills you mention you would get hired. So your family IMMIGRATED 300 years ago, who cares, you are still an IMMIGRANT like these new expats.
This multi generational status b.s. is so tiresome. Own your situation and get that job for your worth not wishful birthright! That is a lost gift. You earn what you get so stop whining and show these so called skills you have
Been saying this for years. Caymanians need not fear the poor black people who come here. We are just here for a pay cheque and to help our families back home. It is the ones who come here with one aim and one aim only and the Cayman Islands are now reaping what has been sown.
I don’t “fear” anyone but you bring your own problems here too. It doesn’t matter if you’re Jamaican, British, black, white, etc. Most foreigners are here for the money, and that’s it.