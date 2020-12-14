MPs pause to remember ‘Chef John’

Flag at half-mast for John Jefferson Sr, 14 December 2020

(CNS): People across Cayman were morning John Jefferson Sr on Monday, after the former MLA, known as “Chef John” died aged 93 on Saturday. Speaker McKeeva Bush announced an official funeral for the late politician, who was first elected in 1968 and served West Bay for eight years. His body will lie in state at the House of Parliament on Friday before the service on Saturday at Wesleyan Holiness Church in West Bay, where he was formerly a pastor.

Flags were flown at half-mast at government buildings and MPs paused for a moment in the Parliament to remember the well known West Bay man, also known as Brother John.

Delivering a short address from the speaker’s chair, Bush said, “Brother John stood strongly at all times for all things Caymanian, not budging on any matter he felt would cause moral decadence of the society and our values.”

There was an outpouring of sympathy on social media for the friends and family over the death of the much loved local community leader, who has for years fed the souls and bellies of Caymanians.