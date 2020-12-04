Ministry confirms extra school holiday is for staff

(CNS): The decision to extend the Christmas school holidays by two weeks is largely to support educators after a difficult year, officials have said. On Friday Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly confirmed the change to the start date for the New Year Term from 4 January to 18 January, following reports on CNS earlier this week. But it appears the decision had previously been revealed to teachers at an event last Saturday.

“Having realised the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical, mental and emotional wellness of our educators”, a decision was made to extend the holiday to allow them to travel and then isolate on return, Connolly said.

She added that many teachers and staff “had not been able to reconnect with their families since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic” and the holiday extension would “allow staff from government schools to spend some well-needed time with their families locally and overseas”.

Around 180 teachers or 22 percent of the staff in government schools initially indicated their desire to travel during the Christmas break. O’Connor-Connolly said the ministry consulted with the Department of Sports, the Youth Services Unit (YSU) and the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) to ensure that activities are put in place to engage children during the extended break.

Clifton Hunter High School Principal Dr Richard Wildman said the additional break would be beneficial to his staff, giving them the opportunity to “fully recharge and prepare for the remainder of this academic year”.

The decision has caused significant public concern, however, as parents are now facing unexpected child care challenges. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the civil service will support employees who may need to make alternate child care arrangements.

“The civil service will institute flexible working arrangements for civil servants whose children attend public schools,” he stated in a release Friday. “Civil servants who are affected by school closures are requested to refer to CIG’s existing policies on Remote Working and Flexible Work Hours when requesting consideration by their managers.”

The Department of Education Services and the ministry have announced they are working closely with the airlines and the Health Services Authority (HSA) to facilitate travel and to ensure that proper public health protocols are observed.

“The Department of Education Services has also recognised the implications that this adjustment may have on the instructional time and has implemented appropriate measures to ensure that our students will receive 185 teaching days as outlined in the Education Law 2016,” said Senior School Improvement Officer (SSIO) Ian O’Connor.

In adhering to the legal requirement of 185 instructional days in an academic year, DES and MEYSAL noted that three storm days also needed to be recouped during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the passing of Hurricanes Delta and Eta.

Private schools are not bound by the ministry’s decision and they can make arrangements as they see fit, being mindful of that legal requirement of 185 instructional days during the year.

The ministry said it will provide any additional updates through the official channels for the latest government news and updates.